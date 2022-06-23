Samsung will supply Apple with 80 million OLED Panels for the iPhone 14

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 series in September of this year. And, as one would imagine, there have been various rumours circulating about the smartphone range. In reaction to a recent allegation that Apple is testing display panels from China’s BOE, Korea IT claims that Samsung would offer around 80 million OLED panels for the iPhone 14. According to the newspaper, Samsung Display would offer 38.17 million panels specifically for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus (also rumoured as the iPhone 14 Max) out of a total of 80 million units.

This year, Apple is expected to release four iPhone 14 series models. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are ordinary iPhone models, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are Pro versions. The standard and Pro models will have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch panels, respectively.

Samsung Display will supply Apple with 80 million OLED panels for the iPhone 14

According to rumours, Samsung Display would provide up to 80 million OLED screens for iPhone 14 models. Furthermore, the new iPhone 14 series employs low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LPTO)-based thin firm transistors (TFT) with high charge transfer and stability, as well as low-temperature poly silicon (LTPS)-based TFTs with good charge transfer and stability.

According to sources close to the situation, bulk manufacturing and distribution of Samsung Display panels are likely to begin in the third quarter of this year. The new iPhone family is expected to arrive in the second half of this year, when the primary components, including OLED screens, are delivered.

Furthermore, Samsung Display apparently partners with firms such as Duksan Neolux, Solus Advanced Materials, and Samsung SDI to mass-produce and supply its OLED panels. Since the launching of the iPhone X in 2017, the company has been supplying Apple with a large amount of its OLED panels. It is also believed to have provided the highest display volume this year due to increased sales of the most recent iPhone models.

Also Read: Montblanc introduce Wear OS 3 Smartwatch after Samsung