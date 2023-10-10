It seems like Samsung is going to follow the same trend it used in the Galaxy S22 lineup. The South Korean tech giant only used Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips for its Galaxy S23 Series unveiled earlier this year due to yield issues in Exynos. However, its previous models have come with both Qualcomm Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets. Now, the latest reports have claimed that Samsung will use its own chipset from its Exynos brand of application processors in its upcoming Galaxy S24 Series. TheElec has learned that Samsung will use both Exynos and Snapdragon chipsets in the Galaxy S24 Series.

Samsung will Use Exynos Chipset Again for Galaxy S24 Series

Specifically, Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will use Exynos 2400. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy will also be used for models to be sold in North America. Smartphones launching in South Korea and Europe will use Exynos.

Galaxy S24 Ultra, however, will only use Snapdragon Gen 3, regardless of the regions it is sold in. Samsung Foundry, Samsung’s contract chip production unit will manufacture both these chipsets.

Exynos allows the MX Business, Samsung’s smartphone business unit, to control costs better and gives leverage to negotiate better prices with Qualcomm.

It also helps Samsung System LSI and Samsung Foundry in their respective markets, where they are not the leaders. American chip giants such as Qualcomm and Intel as well as Taiwan’s MediaTek dominate the logic space while TSMC is the world’s largest contract chip producer.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S23 FE also uses Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.