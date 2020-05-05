Samsung works to fix battery issue of Galaxy Chromebook

South Korean tech giant Samsung introduced Galaxy Chromebook last month and claimed to provide up to 10 hours runtime. However, it failed to gain the trust of the fans who criticized about the issue of less battery life. Chromebook when tested, it provided only 4 hours of battery time which is about half of it. Samsung is now working to find the solution to cope with this short runtime.

This problem is now in the knowledge of the manufacturer and Samsung working to find the solution. Probably the CPU processor will be revised with more powerful chip which will use less energy and makes task easier to perform for the users. Extending the battery life of the Chromebook is said to be high on the agenda, and owners will only have to wait a few weeks for the upgrade to arrive.

This high-priced gadget which costs around $1000 offers i5 processor with cellular network supported. Some consumers would have to click the window brightness down to a level of 60- to 70-percent. Sources reported battery life under those circumstances well under four hours.

It’s still uncertain precisely when the organization expects to launch the upgrades for Galaxy Chromebook. Samsung does, however, say the issue is a matter of high priority. So, it can be included fairly easily in a product upgrade.