Samsung has been developing a next-generation XR (Extended Reality) device, first hinted at during the Galaxy S23 launch event in 2023. This innovative product will blend augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) features, offering users a cutting-edge experience. Collaborating with Qualcomm and Google, Samsung aims to deliver powerful hardware and advanced AI features in this highly anticipated device.

Samsung XR Device: Specs, Features, and Launch Details

Expected Launch Timeline

According to a recent report from a South Korean publication, Samsung’s XR device is now ready for release in the third quarter of 2025. The initial production is expected to be limited to around 500,000 units, indicating that the device may only be available in select markets during the early stages.

Earlier reports suggested that a developer version of the device would be available by the end of 2024, with a consumer model following in March 2025. However, the updated timeline suggests the launch has been pushed back a few months. Despite the delay, Samsung might unveil more details about the XR device at its Galaxy S25 series launch event, expected in early 2025.

Key Specifications

The XR glasses will feature impressive hardware, ensuring an immersive experience. The following are some of the key specs:

Chipset: The device will come with Qualcomm’s AR1 chipset as the primary processing unit, complemented by an NXP semiconductor for auxiliary processing. Camera Sensor: It will include a 12MP Sony IMX681 CMOS sensor, enabling features like gesture recognition and QR code scanning. Battery: A compact 155mAh battery will provide the necessary power, optimized for the device’s lightweight design. Weight: The XR glasses will weigh just 50 grams, making them comfortable for extended use.

AI Features and Software

Samsung’s XR glasses will leverage Google’s expertise in software and artificial intelligence. The device will also include Gemini, a powerful AI platform developed by Google, enabling a wide range of features. Although the company did not disclose specific AI functionalities, they are likely to enhance the overall XR experience with intuitive controls, enhanced interactivity, and smart integration with other devices.

Anticipation and Pricing

While Samsung has remained tight-lipped about the price of its XR device, it is clear that the company is positioning the product as a premium offering, targeting tech enthusiasts and early adopters. As more details emerge closer to the launch, consumers can expect a clearer picture of what this groundbreaking device has to offer.

Samsung’s entry into the XR space signifies its ambition to lead in emerging technologies. By combining powerful hardware, cutting-edge AI, and innovative design, the company aims to set a new standard for XR devices. Although the wait until 2025 might seem long, the anticipated features and collaboration with tech giants like Qualcomm and Google suggest that Samsung’s XR glasses will be worth the hype.