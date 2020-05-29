Samsung’s lately released mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A51 is the top-selling Android phone globally in the Q1 of 2020. The company shipped around six million Galaxy A51 4G smartphones in the quarter which accumulated to 2% of the overall Android phone market.

The global smartphone shipments touched 275 million units in the quarter, of which Android phones cover 86%. Samsung’s second best-selling phone is the flagship Galaxy S20 Plus, followed by the Galaxy A10s, which is available for just $130. There are four Samsung’s smartphones among six best-selling phones, the other two being Xiaomi’s Redmi 8 and Redmi Note 8. In the month of April, the company reported lower smartphone sales but higher than anticipated sales of the Galaxy S20 Ultra in the Q1.

Samsung’s A51 Becomes the Best-Selling Mid-Range Smartphone

However, the company does expect a decline in demand because of the pandemic and intensified competition as smartphone giants try to weak sales.

The associate director at Strategy Analytics, Juha Winter stated that “Android is entering a post-premium era. As mobile operators have reduced subsidies in recent years, and many countries are now tumbling into post-virus recession, smartphone consumers globally are becoming increasingly price-sensitive and they are seeking out new Android models that deliver the biggest bang for their buck,”.

The research firm also informed that Apple iPhone shipments dropped only 8% due to heavy iPhone 11 sales, while Xiaomi’s shipments increased 9% and the tech-giant Huawei has been dealing with both the pandemic and the absence of Google apps on its recently launched P series.

Smartphone shipment fell in February fell by 38% year-on-year due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The executive director at Strategy Analytics, Neil Mawston stated that “February 2020 saw the biggest-ever fall in the history of the global smartphone market,”.

