As per the recent circulating news it was said that Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset. It was also said that the Exynos 2200 chipset will be used for the Ultra variants only. Now more rumors and news have given an insight into the Samsung’s chipset allocation plan for 2022.

In the year 2022, Samsung plans to launch more than 64 smartphones and tablets according to TheElec. 31 devices out of 64 devices will use Snapdragon chipsets; 20 devices will use Exynos chipset; 14 devices will use MediaTek chipsets and 3 devices will use Unisoc chipsets. The numbers do not add up as some models will be available in multiple chipsets.

The Snapdragon 898 and Exynos 2200 chipsets will be used in Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy S22 series equipped with Exynos chipsets will be geographic specific i.e. it will be available only in certain regions like South Korea and Europe and the Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy Tab S8 will be equipped with Exynos 2200.

