Samsung is about to introduce its most advanced smartphone chip, the Exynos 2500. After hinting at its development last year, the company is now preparing to launch the chip next month. What makes the Exynos 2500 special is that it’s Samsung’s first smartphone processor built on a 3nm process, offering better performance and improved energy efficiency. The new chip is expected to make its debut in the Galaxy Z Flip 7, one of Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones. One major highlight of this chip is its satellite connectivity feature. We can safely say that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will come with Exynos 2500 and satellite connectivity.

Thanks to the Exynos 5400 5G modem, the chip supports NB-IoT NTN connectivity and can link with low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites. This means users could stay connected even in remote areas without cellular service.

Samsung’s Exynos 2500 Chip with Satellite Connectivity Set to Launch with Galaxy Z Flip 7

Skylo Technologies, a company specialising in Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) services, recently confirmed the certification of the Exynos 2500. This partnership allows Samsung devices to connect to satellites for emergency messaging and other critical functions when cellular networks are out of reach.

Samsung has also teamed up with Harman Automotive, its own subsidiary, to integrate this satellite feature into cars. Using HARMAN Ready Connect systems, vehicles will soon be able to send emergency messages and receive real-time updates during connectivity blackouts. This could be a game-changer for safety and communication on the road.

Hui Won Je, Vice President of the Modem Development Team at Samsung, emphasised the importance of this collaboration. He stated that their work with Skylo, based on 3GPP NTN standards, aims to make global connectivity possible anytime, anywhere. He described this as the beginning of a new era of ubiquitous connectivity.

A Bumpy Road to Launch

The Exynos 2500 was originally expected to debut with the Galaxy S25 series. However, due to low chip production yields at Samsung Foundry, the plan had to be delayed. Instead, Samsung opted to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (Elite for Galaxy) chip in the Galaxy S25 lineup.

Now that the production issues appear to be resolved. Samsung is ready to move forward with the Exynos 2500 in the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Alongside it, Samsung is also launching the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which will feature the older Exynos 2400 chip. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will continue to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Our Thoughts

The Exynos 2500 marks a significant leap for Samsung in chip design and smartphone capabilities. Its 3nm architecture, combined with satellite connectivity, could provide faster performance, better battery life, and life-saving communication options. While Samsung has not officially confirmed if the satellite feature will be enabled in every market, the technology is clearly ready.

As Samsung gears up to unveil its next foldables in July, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could become the first phone to showcase this powerful new chip. This launch may set the tone for how future smartphones stay connected, even beyond Earth’s traditional networks.