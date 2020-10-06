Samsung has a vast range of excellent smartphones. The latest upcoming Samsung phone is Galaxy S21. S21 offers many unique features that include a 108 MP camera, 12GB RAM, Li-Po 5000 mAh massive battery, and above 6inch display screen. According to a report by TheElec, a Korean outlet, suggests, it seems that Samsung is not offering an under-display camera on its latest Galaxy S21 range of phones due to the low production yield of the technology. Furthermore, Samsung wanted to offer an under-display camera on its Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone, before ultimately missing the technology’s deployment on the latest 2021 Galaxy S range.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 will not have under-display camera, Z Fold 3 to Offer it

As per rumors, Samsung company is working hard for a better solution for the under-display camera that would not sacrifice as much on the picture’s quality as the current phones.

Moreover, 2021 is when Xiaomi and other smartphone manufacturers like Oppo have decided to make cellphones with under-display cameras. The reports state that Samsung will be ready with an under-display camera in 2021, and the Galaxy Z Fold3 will be the first phone to have that camera.

Besides this, the upcoming Galaxy S21 is offering 6.9 inches screen. The weight of the phone is 222g and is powered by Android 10.0; One UI 2. Galaxy S21 is having substantial internal storage of 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM. S21 offers a 40 MP Selfie camera that allows the user to capture detailed selfies.

The latest Galaxy S21 will be available in two different colors that are Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black. S21 has a non-removable 5000 mAh battery along with 45W fast battery charging. The Samsung latest phone is protected by Gorilla glass from the front and back, which enhances the smartphone’s smartness.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra unveils 3rd Gen under display camera