Samsung’s Galaxy S25 FE Takes Aim at Apple With 7 Years of Updates

Samsung has taken the wraps off the Galaxy S25 FE at IFA 2025 in Berlin, and on first glance, it looks like business as usual. A slightly larger battery, a fresh coat of paint, and the same triple camera arrangement; nothing too shocking. But if you stop at the spec sheet, you’ll miss the real story.

This Fan Edition isn’t just about giving users a cheaper slice of the flagship pie. It’s about Samsung rewriting what it means to own a mid-range phone. With seven years of guaranteed OS and security updates, the S25 FE is making a promise usually reserved for premium iPhones.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Hardware: A Familiar Shell with Polished Edges

Let’s talk specs, because that’s what most people skim for:

Chipset: Exynos 2400 (4nm) with 8 GB RAM

Exynos 2400 (4nm) with 8 GB RAM Storage: Options up to 512 GB

Options up to 512 GB Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 1,900 nits peak

6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 1,900 nits peak Cameras: 50 MP main, 12 MP ultrawide, 8 MP telephoto + 12 MP selfie shooter

50 MP main, 12 MP ultrawide, 8 MP telephoto + 12 MP selfie shooter Battery: 4,900 mAh, 45W wired + wireless charging

4,900 mAh, 45W wired + wireless charging Build: Gorilla Glass Victus+, tougher armor aluminum, IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus+, tougher armor aluminum, IP68 Colors: Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, White

Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, White Price: From €749 ($875) up to €929 ($1084)

Nothing jaw-dropping, right? Yet, this is exactly where Samsung plays its hand differently. Instead of trying to shock with megapixels or gimmicks, the company is betting big on longevity and trust.

Here’s where the Galaxy S25 FE breaks the mold. Seven years of OS and security updates. That’s a bold statement in an Android market where three years is the norm and four is considered generous.

Think about it. Someone who buys this phone in 2025 could still be running the latest Android build in 2032. Apple has always won the loyalty war by keeping older iPhones relevant. Now Samsung is saying, ‘Why should that advantage belong to Apple alone?’

For everyday users, this means fewer forced upgrades, less e-waste, and better value. For regulators in Europe pushing “right-to-repair” laws and longer device lifespans, it’s music to their ears. And for rivals like Xiaomi or OnePlus? It’s pressure!

Exynos 2400: More Than Just Silicon

The choice of Exynos 2400 is also telling. Samsung could have leaned on Qualcomm, but it didn’t. Instead, it’s flexing its in-house muscle, signaling a slow but steady march toward independence.

It’s about more control over supply chains, costs, and performance tuning. With its upgraded vapor chamber for cooling and AI accelerators under the hood, the S25 FE is quietly laying the foundation for a future where Samsung doesn’t need to lean on anyone else.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: AI for Everyone, Not Just the Elites

Another clever move? Making AI features standard. Until now, Samsung’s smart tools like Circle to Search, Generative Edit, Audio Eraser, and Portrait Studio were locked behind its priciest flagships. Not anymore.

By giving the FE series these tricks, Samsung is doing what it did with 120 Hz displays years ago: normalizing a once-premium perk. Suddenly, photo editing, noise removal, and instant slow-mo aren’t “flagship exclusives”. They’re everyday tools, democratized for the mid-range crowd.

Built to Last: More Than Marketing Talk

Durability is another pillar here. With Victus+ glass, armor aluminum, IP68 certification, and now that seven-year support promise, Samsung is doubling down on the message: this isn’t a phone you replace in two years.

And the timing couldn’t be better. The EU and other regions are tightening rules around sustainability and repairability. Phones that break down or go obsolete too soon are falling out of favor. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, by contrast, feels tailor-made for a world where longevity equals responsibility.

The Price Question: Costly or Calculated?

Here’s the catch: at €749 ($875), the S25 FE isn’t cheap. Some might argue it’s pricey for what’s still technically a “Fan Edition.” But Samsung is playing a longer game.

Instead of competing with budget-friendly challengers from China purely on price, it’s banking on brand trust, availability, and future-proofing. In that sense, the S25 FE is more like a “lite flagship” than a true mid-ranger. And when you factor in the seven-year update cycle, the higher upfront cost suddenly looks less intimidating.

At a glance, the Galaxy S25 FE might look like just another iterative upgrade. But if you zoom out, it’s a quiet revolution. By fusing solid hardware with seven years of software support, AI-driven features, and sustainability in design, Samsung is nudging the market toward a future where phones aren’t disposable gadgets but long-term companions.

In a way, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE isn’t competing with its Android rivals at all. It’s competing with Apple, and for once, it feels like Samsung has found the right strategy.

Because the real question isn’t whether the S25 FE is exciting today. The real question is: will you still be using it seven years from now?

