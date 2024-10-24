Samsung’s Galaxy S27 Series to Feature Exynos 2700 Chipset

Samsung is already looking ahead to the future of its flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S. While the Galaxy S25 series is still in development, leaks about the Galaxy S26 and even the Galaxy S27 have started to emerge. According to a Korean news outlet, Samsung is working on a new chipset called Exynos 2700, which will be the power behind the Galaxy S27 series.

The Exynos 2700 chipset is codenamed “Ulysses” and will be built using Samsung’s upcoming second-generation 2nm manufacturing process, also known as SF2P. This advanced manufacturing node promises to deliver significant improvements in performance, power efficiency, and die size compared to its predecessor.

Samsung’s 2nm process is expected to offer a 12% increase in performance, a 25% reduction in power consumption, and an 8% decrease in die size. These improvements will translate into a faster, more energy-efficient, and smaller chipset, which will ultimately benefit the overall performance and battery life of the Galaxy S27 series.

The mass production of the Exynos 2700 chipset is scheduled to begin in 2026, which aligns with the expected release of the Galaxy S27 series in 2027. This means that Samsung is investing heavily in its chip development to ensure that its flagship smartphones remain competitive in the market.

While the Exynos 2700 chipset is still in development, the early details suggest that it could be a significant upgrade over its predecessor. Samsung’s commitment to advanced manufacturing processes and innovative chip design positions the company as a leader in the mobile technology industry.