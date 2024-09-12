Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 Series: A Closer Look

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 series, the company’s next-generation flagship tablets, is almost here. After recent leaks revealed their design and specifications, we now have a clearer picture of when they’ll be available and how much they’ll cost.

Launch Date and Availability

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S10 series on September 26th. This means we can expect them to hit the market shortly after that, both in Europe and the United States. Samsung has a history of releasing its Galaxy Tab S series globally, so it’s likely that customers in the US will be able to buy them at the same time as those in Europe.

Pricing

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to come in two models: the S10 Plus and the S10 Ultra. The base model of the S10 Plus with Wi-Fi, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage is estimated to start at €1,119 in Europe. If you need 5G connectivity, the price might go up to €1,269 for the same storage configuration.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is expected to be more expensive. The entry-level configuration with Wi-Fi, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage could retail for €1,339. For those who want the top-of-the-line model with 5G, 16GB of RAM, and a massive 1TB of storage, the price might be as high as €1,909.

Pricing Comparison

The estimated European prices for both models are similar to those of their predecessors, which suggests that Samsung might keep the prices in the US market the same. If this is the case, the S10 Plus could start at $999, while the Tab S10 Ultra might be priced at $1,199 for the base Wi-Fi-only model.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S10 series looks promising. With their powerful specifications and sleek design, they are expected to be popular among consumers who are looking for a high-quality tablet. We’ll have to wait and see if they live up to the hype when they are officially released.