Samsung’s Innovation: GDDR7 Offers 40% more speed, 20% Efficiency than GDDR6

The tech giant Samsung has unveiled the new GDDR7 graphics RAM which enables a data rate of 32 Gbps per pin. It is equivalent to a total bandwidth of 1.5 Terabytes per second, witnessing an increase of 40% as compared to its predecessor. Its receding model was GDDR6 graphics RAM that was launched last year and had the ability to transmit 24 Gbps per pin.

Next-Gen Technology: PAM3 Integration in GDDR7 for Efficiency

The new graphics RAM has become efficient by encompassing the next-gen technology called 3-level Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM3). The same tech is also seen in USB4 and Thunderbolt 5. In comparison, the previous GDDR6X technology, found in powerful graphics cards like Nvidia RTX 3090 and RTX 4090, uses a related standard called PAM4.

Not only does the new graphics RAM provide higher speed, but it’s also more energy-efficient. According to a source, the new graphics RAM boasts a 20% enhancement over its predecessor. Samsung has even developed a low-voltage version of graphics RAM to cater to devices with limited power, such as laptops.

Improved Heat Management with Innovative EMC

To manage heat more effectively, the company introduced a new epoxy molding compound (EMC) for GDDR7, which has 70% lower thermal resistance than the one used in GDDR6. This improvement enables faster heat dissipation, making GDDR7 a formidable choice for laptop applications. Overall, GDDR7 brings significant advancements, providing faster and more efficient performance for various devices.

Furthermore, it is also pertinent to mention here that Samsung intends to distribute samples of the GDDR7 to its main clients so they can start the development of GDDR7-based devices, later this year. It implies that we might be seeing the first few GDDR7-based devices by the end of 2023 or at the beginning of 2024.

Also read:

Is Samsung Going To Slim Down Its Foldable Smartphones This Year?