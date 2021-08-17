Samsung is using Exynos Chipsets in its phones for years. Now to compete with other chipmakers, Samsung is planning to make the chips more powerful. Recently, Samsung issued a statement saying the next generation of Exynos mobile phone chips will be designed using Artificial Intelligence. According to some latest reports, Samsung will use the AI ​​function (DSO.ai) provided by Synopsys to design the next-generation Exynos processor.

Samsung Exynos Chips will be Designed by Artificial Intelligence

Basically, Synopsys is one of the world’s largest suppliers of chip design software (EDA). The chairman of this company said that DSO.ai is the first commercial AI software for processor design. However, Samsung will use reinforcement learning to automatically search the design space to find the best solution.

How Are Mobile Phone Chips Made?

To understand better, we first need to know how the chips are made. A chip must first complete its logic design part, which is completed by human engineers. After that, the manufacturer starts the layout and routing design to determine the placement of each transistor and how to connect them.

However, modern chips generally have billions or even tens of billions of transistors. That’s why the design layout and testing usually take 20 to 30 weeks to complete. Faced with “countless kinds of” choices, the final layout design needs to achieve the trade-offs before the three goals of performance, power consumption, and area (ie, PPA). The chip design may have 10⁹⁰⁰⁰⁰ possibilities.

Engineers have an instinctive understanding of how different designs will make chips. But this understanding is difficult to write into computer code. It is similar to reinforcement learning.

Reinforcement learning trains the algorithms through different penalties. This approach is similar to AlphaZero. AlphaZero learns to play Go and Chess through AI self-games. DSO.ai learns how to make optimal decisions through a large data stream generated by a computer. It finds more reliable design solutions in a shorter time.

DSO.ai has significantly improved design speed. Synopsys said that this tool has increased chip frequency by 18% in some cases, reduced power consumption by 21%, and shortened engineering time from six months to one month.

One of the interesting reasons for using this is that AI will continue to self-learn to improve its capabilities. So the longer it works, the smarter it becomes. This also means that the design chips will work faster in future. There are some other companies that are developing their own chip design AI tools. Among them, the most well-known are Google and Nvidia.

Now the point to ponder is that will the new AI chipsets will make Samsung’s phones more expensive? Usually, the price of Samsung phones is a bit higher as compared to other smartphone manufacturers. So it is not in everyone’s range. After using advanced chips, the price of the phones will also increase. Let’s see what the company will do more to attract more people.

