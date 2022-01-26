Samsung’s Next Generation Galaxy S Devices Launch Date Confirmed

Samsung has confirmed the launch date of its next generation Galaxy S Devices. The next Galaxy S series is presumed to be the Galaxy S22 series. Till now the company had not given an exact date for its launch but now they confirmed to launch their new Galaxy S series on the 9th February.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be the star of the show. Samsung in a recent blog post had announced that this year they will be launching three versions of its new flagship handset. So this year will be having Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Among the many rumors it has been said that the Galaxy S22 will be replacing the Galaxy Note.

Samsung has confirmed that their next unpacking event will be held on the 9th Feb, 2022. The event will be a virtual event and will be hosted from the Samsung’s website. According to the past experience with the Samsung, Live Events have been streamed online from the Samsung’s YouTube channel. So this time may not be any different and we can expect the same.

Back in 2020 and 2019, Samsung has hosted events in February. In those events company unveiled the S lineup S20 and S10, foldable phones and earbuds. And later that year Galaxy Note and Galaxy Watch were launched in August.

This event is coming right after the company’s CES 2022 held earlier this month; in which Galaxy S21 FE was unveiled. The star of the event Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to be more budget friendly as compared to it predecessor S21. The customers can now register and book their preorders of the device.

We will see what on Feb 9, what the Galaxy S22 will be. Till then we are only speculating.

