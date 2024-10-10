Samsung’s October Security Update Tackles Critical Galaxy Phone Vulnerabilities

Samsung is currently rolling out its October security update. It’s more urgent than ever for Galaxy phones running Android 12, 13, or 14 to install it as soon as possible. You must be wondering, why? While security patches often address general Android vulnerabilities, this new update fixes five critical Galaxy Phone vulnerabilities specific to Samsung’s own software. That’s why, the company has been strongly advising users to update their devices without any delay.

The vulnerabilities spin around Samsung’s own UI, particularly targeting a system component known as librtppayload. This component is integral to Samsung’s video handling system. Moreover, the vulnerabilities allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code with system-level privileges. These attacks need user interaction, causing significant risks.

Five Critical Galaxy Phone Vulnerabilities Addressed in October Security Patch

According to Samsung, the vulnerabilities can allow hackers to access restricted parts of the device’s memory. Moreover, they can lead to potential device destabilization or enable the execution of malicious code. These security flaws open up severe risks, especially when handling compressed video files, where particular parameters can surpass their set bounds, revealing sensitive memory regions.

This patch is necessary for anyone using a Samsung Galaxy phone still receiving security updates. Most flagship models, like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, will be among the first to receive the update. However, lower-end Galaxy Phones may have to wait until later in the month, as the rollout is according to the model, region, and carrier.

According to Samsung, no active exploits have been identified yet. However, the risk remains until the update is installed. All Galaxy owners need to check their device settings and install the patch as soon as it becomes available. While the October update fixes these Samsung vulnerabilities, there’s a particular issue for owners of flagship devices. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 series, while receiving Samsung’s updates, haven’t been getting Google’s system updates since April. This makes these devices vulnerable to some broader Android risks. Even, flagship users will have to wait until 2025 to receive One UI 7 and Android 15.

