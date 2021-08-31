Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Foldable Experiences to Galaxy Z Series Users

Both of Samsung Electronics’ latest foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, come with One UI 3.1.1, the most intuitive UI for foldables to date. Designed to take advantage of the devices’ large screen real estate and unique form factors, the new UI helps make the devices easier to use.



Unfolding your favorite apps just got even better through the One UI 3.1.1. Merging cutting-edge app optimizations with foldable form factors, Samsung Electronics has worked with industry leading partners including Google and Microsoft to deliver the ultimate foldable experience.

Drag & Split

Want to compare prices while shopping online? With Drag & Split, you no longer need to open up a new tab and switch back and forth constantly between windows. The feature lets you simply drag the link you want to check to the edge of your screen and open it in a new window to be viewed simultaneously.

Drag & Split works with many of your favorite apps, including Samsung Internet, Samsung Notes, My Files, Messages, MS Office, OneNote, OneDrive and more.

Multi-Active Window and Natural Window Switching

Multi-Active Window lets you use up to three apps simultaneously on your screen, all arranged in your preferred layout. In One UI 3.1.1, you can also adjust both the height and the width of the app windows to suit your needs. When it comes to changing the layout of your apps to your preferred style, Natural Switching makes transitions more responsive and intuitive.

Set Aspect Ratio for Apps

With customizable aspect ratios, you can maximize the benefits of your foldable smartphone’s Infinity Flex Display. Say you are scrolling through your friends’ latest social media posts and want to view them in full screen, without the black bars on either side, only to find that the size of the app is fixed. One UI 3.1.1 now lets you change the size of the app so that you can fully immerse yourself in their photos and videos. To get the most out of Samsung’s expansive foldable displays, simply enable this feature in ‘Labs’.

App Split View

When used with Messages, App Split View will show your message list on the left of the screen and your selected conversation on the right, allowing you to take in more information at a glance. A button at the top of the conversation can be clicked to expand it into full screen mode.

Flex Mode Panel

With the One UI 3.1.1 update, Flex mode, one of Samsung’s signature foldable features, just got more powerful.

For apps that don’t typically support Flex mode, you can now enable the feature by turning on Flex mode panel in ‘Labs’. With the new Flex mode panel, you can enjoy easier control of media while relaxing with your favorite TV shows at the end of a long day.

Pin Your Favorite Apps With Taskbar

When using your device to get work done on the go, Samsung understands that the fewer the clicks and taps it takes to complete a task, the better.

Designed to help you work more efficiently, Taskbar makes it possible for you to switch between apps without returning to the home screen or scrolling through the Recent tab. Taskbar pins the apps to the side of the Main Screen, where Edge Panel used to be located, giving you instant access to your favorite apps. Simply enable the feature in ‘Labs’ to make your workflow smoother.

Cover Screen Mirroring

One UI 3.1.1. makes transitions between the Cover and Main Screen even more seamless and intuitive. Cover Screen Mirroring lets you have the exact same set up and layout of the home screen on both your Cover and Main Screen.

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G now

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available for pre-order in Pakistan, priced at Rs. 294,999. All pre-order customers would get an e-voucher worth Rs. 32,000, redeemable on the Samsung online shop to buy accessories of their choice. The consumers can choose from the Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Buds2, a Leather Flip-Cover, A Flip-Cover with an S pen, an S pen Fold Edition, a Galaxy SmartTag and a 35W power adaptor duo.

While the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is also available for pre-order priced at Rs. 194,999. With the pre-order of the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G consumers will get an e-voucher worth Rs. 24,000 redeemable on the Samsung online shop to get a sleek Leather-Cover, a Galaxy SmartTag or a 35W Power Adapter Duo.

Additionally, with the Pre-order of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Samsung through their Samsung Care+ program is offering savings up to Rs. 80,000 on screen replacements within 1-year warranty period.

The exclusive pre-order offers are available for a limited time only, till stocks last. So, pre-order now to get your hands on the latest foldable devices and exclusive offers that Samsung has to offer. For more information visit: Samsung.com/pk