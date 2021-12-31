Samsung’s Perfect Gift for Users on New Year 2022

With the advancement and continuous innovation in technology, the software updates were the cry of the every smartphone handset. Samsung was quiet at the back in the race of releasing the updates for their smartphones whereas the other competing companies response was very prompt. Samsung is not wasting any time in getting Android 12 One UI 4.0. update to its 100 million+ users by 2022. It’s without a doubt a great New Year 2022 gift for the 100 million+ people who use Samsung devices compatible with Android 12.

The reliability of the company was affected due to the delay in the software update. The number of handset sold by the company or the compatibility of the handset with the recent technologies or the most advanced specs and features equipped by the handset was of no help to boost the company image. The Samsung user had to wait for a very long time to get an update. But now Samsung has changed the scenario and has reformed their users and customers trust in their products

Since the release of the latest update i.e. Android 12 One UI 4.0, Samsung rode high with it. Samsung in about 2 months was done with One UI 4.0 beta program and soon the updates were available for the many users across the globe. As expected, the release was welcomed warmly. In November 2021, the Galaxy S21 series was the first to get the public Android 12 One UI 4.0. After Galaxy S21, the other devices in que also got the update for Android 12 One UI 4.0.

After all the delay in the update, Samsung now does not want to keep their customers in wait. After Galaxy S21 series update, within 2 weeks Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 got their respective updates. Now the One UI 4.0. update is released for Galaxy S10, Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+

This prompt response of Samsung is very “new for Samsung”. The competing Chinese smartphones makers are overshadowed by Samsung, with its Android 12 rollout. Fans are happy that they can experience the latest software on their device before the year is up. If Samsung continues this pace of updates, many more devices like Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series, original Galaxy Fold, Galaxy A and Galaxy M will get their updates within the next month.

The Android 12 brings very powerful privacy features as well as performance improvements. Furthermore, the One UI 4.0 introduces enhanced personalization features including support for Material You themes. Additional features include smart widget recommendations, revamped Camera app UI, enhancements to system-wide navigation and a lot more.

The new update is no doubt a great gift for the 100 million+ Samsung users and Samsung without further delay is making it available for the users. Samsung’s efforts is a reassurance for the many users and customers that soon the update will be available for them.

