Samsung’s Project Moohan to Rival Apple Vision Pro With October 2025 Launch

Samsung is preparing to enter the premium extended reality (XR) market with the launch of Project Moohan, its long-rumored mixed reality headset positioned as a direct challenger to Apple’s Vision Pro. According to industry reports, preorders will open on September 29, 2025, with the first rollout in South Korea on October 13 and a wider global release on October 21.

Premium Hardware With Qualcomm’s Latest XR Chipset

At the heart of Project Moohan is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, the latest high-performance chip designed for virtual and mixed reality devices. This chipset also powers Meta’s Quest 3 and Quest 3S but comes in an upgraded configuration for Samsung’s flagship headset.

Display: Sharper Than Apple’s Vision Pro

Samsung appears determined to outshine Apple on visual quality. The Moohan headset will feature:

1.3-inch Micro-OLED panels

3552×3840 resolution per eye

High brightness and wide color gamut

That translates to 13.64 million pixels per eye, nearly two million more than Apple’s Vision Pro and well ahead of Meta’s Quest 3, which delivers 4.56 million per eye. The result promises sharper details, deeper colors, and a more immersive VR experience.

Pricing: Between Meta and Apple

The biggest question is price. Early leaks suggest Samsung will price Project Moohan between $1,799 and $2,999.

Much higher than Meta’s Quest 3 ($499)

Cheaper than Apple’s $3,499 Vision Pro

Competitive with Sony’s enterprise-focused XR headsets, which often exceed $4,000

Why This Launch Matters

Samsung has been developing Project Moohan for over two years, with early design leaks surfacing in late 2024. Now, with Apple already selling Vision Pro and Meta dominating the entry-level XR market, Samsung is stepping in to fill the gap between luxury and affordability.

Analysts say Moohan could appeal to consumers who find Apple’s pricing too steep but still want a top-tier visual and performance experience. If successful, it could give Samsung a foothold in a sector expected to become central to immersive computing, gaming, and professional collaboration.

Its October debut will determine whether Samsung can finally carve a sustainable niche in the XR market or whether Apple and Meta will continue to define the space.