Samsung’s Tri-Fold Gamble: Can It Reclaim the Foldable Market?

Samsung is preparing to unveil its most ambitious foldable device yet, the Galaxy Tri-Fold, which is expected to launch in the coming weeks. This device, featuring two inward-folding panels and a central display, could mark a turning point for the company as it seeks to recover ground in a market where its dominance has slipped. Once leading with a 21% share, Samsung now holds just 9%, while Huawei has surged ahead with 45% and Motorola follows with 28%.

The Galaxy Tri-Fold is designed around a Z-shaped folding mechanism, allowing it to shift between a 6.5-inch smartphone and a 10-inch tablet-like screen. This dual-purpose approach reflects Samsung’s bid to blend portability with productivity, offering users a phone that transforms into a full-sized workspace or entertainment hub. By targeting both smartphone and tablet users, Samsung is positioning the device as more than just another foldable — it is a hybrid meant to showcase engineering strength and redefine multitasking.

Competition with Huawei and Samsung’s Strategy

The challenge, however, is formidable. Huawei has already introduced two tri-fold models, the latest offering three screen modes (10.2-inch, 7.9-inch, and 6.4-inch) at competitive prices. This aggressive strategy has helped Huawei capture consumer attention and establish leadership in the foldable category. For Samsung, entering the tri-fold race now means not only matching Huawei’s innovation but also addressing growing demand for affordability.

Reports suggest that Samsung plans an initial production run of just 50,000 units, signaling a cautious launch aimed at exclusivity rather than mass-market adoption. The device is also expected to be released alongside the Galaxy Fold 7, giving Samsung a diversified lineup to appeal to different consumer segments. This strategy highlights Samsung’s intent to project technological leadership while carefully managing risks in a market that has shown signs of slowing.

Whether the Galaxy Tri-Fold succeeds will depend on Samsung’s ability to balance innovation with practicality. If it can deliver durability, usability, and competitive pricing in one package, the device could help the company reclaim its standing in foldables. But if the gamble fails, Huawei’s dominance may grow even stronger, leaving Samsung to fight harder for relevance in a segment it once pioneered.

