Samsung’s Tri-Fold Phone to Rival Huawei Mate XT with Bold Design

Samsung is gearing up to take the foldable market by storm with its highly anticipated tri-fold phone, a device expected to go head-to-head with Huawei’s Mate XT. Huawei’s tri-fold smartphone grabbed attention with its ingenious triple-folding mechanism, however, the tech giant seems to be taking a different route. Samsung will reportedly prioritize durability and a distinct infolding design. Latest reports claim that the company will finalize Samsung’s Tri-Fold phone design by the end of this month and launch the device in 2025.

Samsung’s Tri-Fold Phone To Boast A Game-Changing Design

Huawei’s Mate XT features three screens that fold outward, however, Samsung’s tri-fold will reportedly fold inward twice. It will offer added protection for its primary display. This design approach is similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, where one display remains external while the others are folded securely inside.

Samsung’s inward-folding mechanism will potentially make the phone more resilient. Moreover, it will shield the screen from scratches and damage when closed. However, this design comes with a challenge: one of the hinges may need to be larger than the other to adjust the dual folds. So, let’s wait and watch what strategy Samsung adopts to overcome this challenge.

The tri-fold phone will reportedly feature a screen size of 9 to 10 inches when fully unfolded, a significant jump from the 7.6-inch display on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This larger screen aims to redefine multitasking and entertainment experiences, offering tablet-like usability in a pocket-sized form factor. Huawei’s Mate XT has been a trailblazer in the tri-fold space. However, its outward-folding design leaves the screens exposed, raising concerns about durability. By taking the infolding route, Samsung aims will differentiate its product but also address this pain point.

On the other hand, Huawei’s Mate XT is currently limited to the Chinese market. Samsung hopes to leverage its new foldable to boost demand and maintain its leadership in the international foldable phone segment. Samsung’s tri-fold launch in 2025 could set new benchmarks for the foldable market.

