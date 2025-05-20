SAP Enables Pharma Innovation in Pakistan, Led by Martin Dow

AP, the global leader in enterprise application software, is driving a new era of digital transformation in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry. At the forefront of this transformation is Martin Dow, Pakistan’s sixth-largest pharmaceutical group and a leading exporter of pharmaceutical products to 15 countries across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

This pharma giant has leveraged SAP’s powerful technologies to unify its operations, enhance agility, and deliver superior healthcare outcomes. Martin Dow’s transformation began in 2019 with its visionary “One Company, One ERP” initiative, a strategic move to harmonize systems across its local and international entities. By deploying SAP S/4HANA, the company eliminated legacy silos and built a single digital core that integrates finance, supply chain, manufacturing, HR, and commercial functions.

Aligned with Martin Dow’s vision of becoming a digitally connected enterprise, SAP is helping turn that vision into reality by streamlining operations and enabling real-time insights. “SAP enabled us to transition from a fragmented setup to a data-driven enterprise,” said Ijlal Jafri, Group Chief Information Officer, Martin Dow. “Today, our teams make decisions with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence, empowering us to serve patients and partners more effectively.”

Commenting on the deployment of the Solution, Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, said, “Digital transformation is no longer optional for the pharmaceutical sector, Martin Dow’s journey shows how SAP solutions empower life sciences companies to innovate, remain compliant, and build resilience for the future. This is a blueprint for the pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan and beyond.”

A standout innovation is Genesis, Martin Dow’s proprietary business intelligence platform built on SAP BW/4HANA. Genesis consolidates over 80% of the company’s enterprise data and powers nine intelligent dashboards used daily by operations and executive leadership, enabling real-time business insights and drive innovation and efficiency in the organization.

With SAP, Martin Dow has gained complete visibility across local and international operations, accelerated decision-making through real-time analytics, and streamlined financial workflows. Predictive analytics now enhance production planning and supply chain efficiency, while self-service insights empower employees and foster a culture of agility. The shift away from legacy systems has simplified IT infrastructure and lowered operational risks.

Employee enthusiasm is high with the rollout of embedded AI tools like SAP Joule, which are transforming workflows, forecasting, and supply planning. These AI-driven innovations boost efficiency and personalization, making intelligent automation part of everyday operations.

Martin Dow’s digital journey has also extended globally, with a successful SAP rollout in France, managed entirely by its in-house team – showcasing the company’s maturity and strategic independence.

