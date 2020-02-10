SAP Supports Digital Pakistan’s Nationwide Transformation and Digital Job Creation Prime Minister Imran Khan Meets with SAP Co-CEO Christian Klein to Discuss SAP “Building in Pakistan, for Pakistan” at World Economic Forum

SAP has underscored its Pakistan investment plan to support Digital Pakistan’s nationwide digital transformation, diversified economic growth, and digital job creation, following a meeting between the Prime Minister His Excellency Imran Khan and SAP Co-CEO Christian Klein at the World Economic Forum.

Pakistan’s economy is rapidly growing at 5.8 percent, with strong investment in the digital sector, according to the World Economy Forum. Industry experts agree that Pakistan can leverage the Fourth Industrial Revolution with new and emerging technologies to digitally transform industry verticals. The following step will be to develop the future-ready workforce.

SAP Supports Digital Pakistan’s Nationwide Transformation and Digital Job Creation

On the sidelines of the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Christian Klein praised the Pakistan government’s digital transformation. He also highlighted SAP’s long association with Pakistan for more than 20 years, along with its commitment to train young software engineers to take on digital careers.

“Public-private partnerships are vital for enabling Digital Pakistan’s goals of an inclusive and high-growth digital economy,” said Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan. “SAP’s long-term investment and support for Digital Pakistan is building in Pakistan for Pakistan. We are supporting customer co-innovation, channel partner ecosystem, and training Pakistani talent for new skills and jobs.”

In Pakistan, SAP co-innovates across industry verticals including government and public sector, agriculture, automotive, banking and finance, fast moving consumer goods, telecommunications, and textiles.

Recently, SAP launched its Service Hub, the company’s channel partner implementation arm, to ensure the successful digital transformation of Pakistan’s organizations.

SAP continues to train Pakistan’s workforce of the future. For example, the Training and Development Institute’s Young Professional Program, a 3-month-long course in technical and soft skills, has seen 5 cohorts totaling 130 participants graduate as SAP Associate Consultants. Worldwide, 99% of Young Professional Program graduates have successfully secured work placement.

Among SAP’s Pakistan workforce, 50 percent of the members come from the SAP Academy, which provides a world-class training experience for participants seeking roles in Sales, Presales, or Commercial Sales.

Visit the SAP News Center.Follow SAP on Twitter: @SAPMENA and @sapnews.