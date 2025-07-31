SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan Visits Engineering Development Board — Announces Digitalization and Complaint Redressal Portal

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan, visited the Engineering Development Board (EDB) in Islamabad today.

Upon his arrival, Mr. Khuda Bux, CEO of the Engineering Development Board, warmly received SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan. During the visit, the SAPM inspected the EDB building and reviewed the available facilities, including emergency exits and safety equipment.

While speaking to officials, Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized the need to fully digitize the operations of the Engineering Development Board. “The entire system of EDB must be brought online and made fully digital,” he stated.

He reiterated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of establishing a transparent and merit-based system. “EDB has a critical role in the development of the engineering sector and the enhancement of exports,” he noted.

The SAPM acknowledged the misconceptions held by the public regarding the EDB and stressed that such perceptions can be changed through merit and transparency. “We must work towards building an institution that meets international standards,” he added.

In a key development, Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan announced the establishment of a Complaint Redressal Portal and a dedicated committee to address public concerns related to the EDB.

“I am personally monitoring the performance of the Engineering Development Board,” he stated. “Developed countries focus on outcomes. We, too, must implement result-oriented initiatives through transparent processes.”

He concluded by underscoring the importance of teamwork in institutional progress. “Institutions only move forward when we work together with a shared vision and commitment,” said Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan.

