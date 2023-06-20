Sarfaraz Vs Rizwan: A Fan-Fuelled Rivalry On Social Media

sarfaraz vs rizwan

The story began when Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last week announced a 16-member squad for two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. According to the reports, Veteran wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed retained his position in the squad after his match-saving performance in the last Test series against New Zealand in Karachi. On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan was designated vice-captain of the team. When the squad was announced, a debate started on social media immediately. People started making calculations related to the inclusion of a wicketkeeper in the final XI of Pakistan against Sri Lanka.

Sarfaraz Vs Rizwan: Who Would You Vote For?

Some fans believe that Sarfaraz should be retained in the playing XI following his performance in the last series. On the contrary, many other fans think that Rizwan’s wicketkeeping skills are more important to the team in the longer format. Let’s have a look at the tweets:

Let me tell you that, Sarfaraz scored 447 runs at an average of 55.87 in the last eight innings. On the other hand, Rizwan, in as many innings, scored 202 runs at an average of 25.25. In the last Test against New Zealand, Sarfaraz made a century on the last day to save the match for Pakistan. Rizwan didn’t perform well and he was dropped from the playing second Test against New Zealand earlier this year. Following Rizwan’s poor performance, some people think that Sarfaraz is better.

Pakistan Squad

  • Babar Azam (c)
  • Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk)
  • Aamir Jamal
  • Abdullah Shafique
  • Abrar Ahmed
  • Hasan Ali
  • Imam-ul-Haq
  • Mohammad Huraira
  • Mohammad Nawaz
  • Naseem Shah
  • Noman Ali
  • Salman Ali Agha
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk)
  • Saud Shakeel
  • Shaheen Afridi
  • Shan Masood

Expected schedule

First Test – July 16-20

Second Test – July 24-28

The point worth mentioning here is that Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series after a gap of almost three months. It will be part of the ICC Test Championship’s third cycle as well. So, whether it will be Sarfaraz or Rizwan, we wish good luck to the whole Pakistani squad.

