Sarfaraz Vs Rizwan: A Fan-Fuelled Rivalry On Social Media

The story began when Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last week announced a 16-member squad for two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. According to the reports, Veteran wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed retained his position in the squad after his match-saving performance in the last Test series against New Zealand in Karachi. On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan was designated vice-captain of the team. When the squad was announced, a debate started on social media immediately. People started making calculations related to the inclusion of a wicketkeeper in the final XI of Pakistan against Sri Lanka.

Sarfaraz Vs Rizwan: Who Would You Vote For?

Some fans believe that Sarfaraz should be retained in the playing XI following his performance in the last series. On the contrary, many other fans think that Rizwan’s wicketkeeping skills are more important to the team in the longer format. Let’s have a look at the tweets:

118 78

53 86 This is the last four innings score from Sarfaraz Ahmed. His place will be permanent in playing 11. Question is about No.3 position. Will Rizwan be asked to settle there. It is neither a bad option as Riz and Saifi play spin well#SLvPAK#Amir#PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/V2OizrQYNF — Sports syncs (@moiz_sports) June 18, 2023

It's not a case of only 2 test matches Whole New WTC cycle about to start And Rizwan should be your main keeper batter .. Yess Sarfaraz performed in last series , but it's probably again a fresh start .. https://t.co/KGrCabsvzL — Haroon Malik (@MalikHaroon97) June 13, 2023

Rizwan and sarfaraz both can be in XI. You have to drop salman agha or shan masood. — Ahsan 🇵🇰 (@ahsnaftab) June 13, 2023

I have an unpopular opinion on this. Rizwan should be rested for this series. Saifee should play with maybe Haris as the backup keeper. https://t.co/lJJHiAirTy — Товарищ Зил-и-Илахй (@XilleIlahi) June 17, 2023

Let me tell you that, Sarfaraz scored 447 runs at an average of 55.87 in the last eight innings. On the other hand, Rizwan, in as many innings, scored 202 runs at an average of 25.25. In the last Test against New Zealand, Sarfaraz made a century on the last day to save the match for Pakistan. Rizwan didn’t perform well and he was dropped from the playing second Test against New Zealand earlier this year. Following Rizwan’s poor performance, some people think that Sarfaraz is better.

Pakistan Squad Babar Azam (c)

Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk)

Aamir Jamal

Abdullah Shafique

Abrar Ahmed

Hasan Ali

Imam-ul-Haq

Mohammad Huraira

Mohammad Nawaz

Naseem Shah

Noman Ali

Salman Ali Agha

Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk)

Saud Shakeel

Shaheen Afridi

Shan Masood Expected schedule First Test – July 16-20 Second Test – July 24-28

The point worth mentioning here is that Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series after a gap of almost three months. It will be part of the ICC Test Championship’s third cycle as well. So, whether it will be Sarfaraz or Rizwan, we wish good luck to the whole Pakistani squad.

Also Read: Court Gives AGP 4 weeks To Answer Questions on Phone Call Recordings, Parliament’s Authority – (phoneworld.com.pk)