Satellite Internet Launch Delayed in Pakistan Amid Regulatory Hurdles and Slow Approvals

Pakistan’s much-awaited satellite internet rollout is facing prolonged delays due to regulatory hurdles and bureaucratic slowdowns. Despite the entry plans of five global companies and promises of millions of dollars in investment, progress has stalled.

According to credible sources, five international providers — OneWeb (Eutelsat Group), Amazon’s Kuiper, SpaceCell (SSST), SpaceX’s Starlink, and Telesat — are prepared to begin operations in Pakistan. However, their registrations remain pending with the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB), which has yet to finalize the regulatory framework.

The delay has cast doubts over the Prime Minister’s Digital Pakistan Vision, as digital connectivity and digitization projects remain stuck in procedural bottlenecks. Industry stakeholders warn that unless the framework is completed soon, the launch of services may face even longer setbacks.

Government insiders acknowledge that millions of dollars in foreign investment are being held back due to inter-departmental hurdles. The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication has so far been unable to resolve these issues, while Federal Minister for IT Shaza Fatima has refrained from commenting on repeated queries regarding the matter.

Media reports earlier quoted Shaza Fatima as saying that satellite internet services would begin by November or December this year. However, with registrations stalled and approvals still incomplete, experts caution that this timeline appears increasingly unrealistic.

In response to questions from Dawn News, PSARB officials confirmed that a draft of satellite regulations has been prepared and consultations with stakeholders are ongoing. They added that further time is needed to finalize and approve the framework, leaving global entrants in a holding pattern.

Analysts note that once these companies enter the market, Pakistan could benefit from faster internet speeds, wider digital connectivity, and fresh foreign investment worth millions of dollars. For now, though, the launch remains uncertain, with bureaucratic inertia standing in the way of Pakistan’s digital future.

Also read:

PTA Drafts New License to Bring Starlink and Global Satellite Internet Providers to Pakistan