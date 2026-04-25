Pakistan is entering the final stages of establishing a regulatory framework for the launch of satellite internet services, marking a significant step in the country’s digital transformation efforts.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, presented a progress report to Parliament outlining the developments. According to her, the framework is being finalized with key considerations such as national security, spectrum management, and cybersecurity requirements integrated as core components.

The Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board has already prepared a draft of satellite communication regulations, which is currently undergoing final consultations. In parallel, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has completed a licensing framework for Fixed Satellite Services (FSS), which will soon be submitted to the federal cabinet for approval.

Satellite Internet Launch in Pakistan Enters Final Phase

The proposed framework aims to create a transparent and investment-friendly environment for operators. Several global companies, including Starlink, OneWeb, Shanghai Spacecom, and Satellogic, have already expressed interest in launching services in Pakistan. Notably, Starlink has completed its registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, while other operators have been directed to follow suit.

To ensure smooth implementation, coordination is ongoing between regulatory bodies, including PSARB, PTA, and the Frequency Allocation Board for spectrum allocation and licensing processes.

The Fixed Satellite Services licensing framework is expected to enable a range of services such as satellite broadband, backhaul connectivity, bandwidth provision, and corporate data solutions. This initiative is aligned with Pakistan’s broader digital strategy, where satellite-based broadband is seen as a critical component.

Importantly, satellite internet is expected to bridge the connectivity gap by delivering high-speed internet access to remote and underserved regions across the country.

As Pakistan prepares to open its market to satellite internet providers, the move could significantly enhance digital inclusion, economic opportunities, and technological advancement nationwide.