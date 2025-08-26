Saudi Arabia has taken another major step in artificial intelligence by launching its first chatbot, “Humain Chat”. It is the first Arabic AI chat application. The app is part of Humain’s AI suite and is powered by ALLAM 34B, a large Arabic model. What makes it unique is that it has been developed entirely in Saudi Arabia, by Saudi experts, keeping in mind the Islamic values.

Humain is an artificial intelligence company fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). It was launched in May by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The company’s mission is clear: to build advanced Arabic large language models and make Saudi Arabia a global center for AI innovation.

Currently, Humain Chat is available on iOS, Android, and web browsers. The service will soon expand to other Arabic-speaking countries, making it easier for millions to use AI in their own language.

Saudi Arabia Launches Humain Chat – A Halal Chatbot?

Humain’s CEO, Tareq Amin, called the launch a “point of pride” for Saudi Arabia. He said it marks a historic milestone in building AI that is technically advanced but also culturally authentic.

The ALLAM model has been developed by over 120 AI specialists, including 35 researchers with PhDs. It is designed to serve the 350 million Arabic speakers worldwide.

One of the strongest features of the model is its deep understanding of Arabic dialects. It can process everything from classical Arabic to local variations across the region.

The model also supports English, but its focus is Arabic. It has been trained on one of the largest Arabic datasets ever collected. Later, it was fine-tuned with the help of 600 domain experts and 250 evaluators.

The result is an AI that is fluent in Arabic and aligned with Islamic, Middle Eastern, and cultural values. According to the Saudi Press Agency, this makes it stand out from global competitors.

Tareq Amin said Humain is proving that world-class technology can be created within Saudi Arabia. It is built on the Kingdom’s language, infrastructure, and values, and developed by local talent.

He added that this is only the beginning. The app will help accelerate innovation, drive progress, and improve both commercial and social life in the region.

How to Access

For now, Humain Chat is available to users inside Saudi Arabia. If you are in the Kingdom, you can try the app by visiting: chat.humain.ai.

The launch of Humain Chat highlights Saudi Arabia’s ambition to lead the AI revolution in the Arabic-speaking world. With sovereign technology built by its own people, the Kingdom is positioning itself as a true AI hub for the future.