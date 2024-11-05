Saudi Arabia Seeks Pakistani IT Talent

Saudi Arabia is looking to tap into Pakistan’s pool of IT talent to support its ambitious plans for technological advancement. During a recent visit to the kingdom, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed this opportunity with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Crown Prince expressed a keen interest in recruiting skilled Pakistani IT talent to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s growing tech sector. This move reflects the kingdom’s commitment to diversifying its economy and reducing its reliance on oil.

In addition to the IT sector, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan explored potential collaborations in various other areas, including solar energy, mining, and agriculture. Saudi delegations are expected to visit Pakistan to further discuss these opportunities and finalize agreements.

Meanwhile, Qatar has also shown interest in strengthening its ties with Pakistan. Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani reiterated Qatar’s commitment to a $3 billion investment in Pakistan, with a focus on IT and mineral sectors. The QIA is set to send a team to Pakistan to identify potential projects and investments.

The Pakistani government is actively working to facilitate these collaborations and promote the country’s IT industry. By leveraging its skilled workforce and strategic partnerships with Gulf nations, Pakistan aims to position itself as a regional hub for technology and innovation.