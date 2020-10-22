



Recently on Wednesday, Saudi Arab has announced a bold multibillion-dollar plan to be an International King in (AI) Artificial Intelligence and data roughly by the year 2030. Moreover, the goal is to attract $20 billion in foreign and national investment in Artificial Intelligence and data, to train 20 thousand experts and specialists, and to have 300 active new businesses.

The President of the Saudi Data and AI Authority, Abdullah Bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi told the Global Al Summit held in Riyadh that “Saudi Arabia wants to set the best example globally in using AI for the development of a nation,”

Saudi Arabia to Become Global Leader in AI

Al-Ghamdi added that “The strategy aims to make Saudi Arabia the place where the best of data and artificial intelligence is made reality … it sets the foundation and direction upon which we will unlock the potential of data and AI to fulfill our national transformation priorities and establish Saudi Arabia as a global hub for data and AI.”

Alghamdi said Saudi Arabia viewed the Summit as an annual platform that would look at AI freshly and positively that “elevates international collaboration over competition.”

“AI’s potential has led to fierce competition between nations to claim global leadership … there has been an overly negative debate on the risks and dangers,”

Furthermore, the main objective of the Global Al Summit was to discover the role of Artificial Intelligence in the latest Universal Era. The purpose of the Summit was to know about how AI transformational potential can be used to “Create a better future for all.”

One of the aims is to speed up Artificial Intelligence for economic development in emerging countries. Besides this, Al-Ghamdi stated, so that “No one is left behind”.

Moreover, the World Bank and Saudi Arabia have started an initiative to improve the digital economy in the growing countries and allow them to accomplish the goal of using Artificial Intelligence Technology soon.

The director of Saudi Arabia’s National Information Center Mr Esam Al-Wagait stated that “the agreement would forge partnerships to speed up AI development in less fortunate African countries”.

Furthermore, the vice president for infrastructure at the World Bank Mr Makhtar Diop, said: “the partnerships would help the governments of those countries build AI capabilities and set related development policies”.

Makhtar Diop added:

“There was a focus on the African continent based on the common intentions of the strategic partnership. This also aims to help fast-growing countries and support them create new solutions to their social and economic challenges, and contribute to improving the efficiency of all important sectors in these countries using machine learning”.

Before the Summit ends on Thursday 2020, global Artificial intelligence partnerships and agreements will be signed, and the winners of the NEOM Challenge and Al Artathon competition will be declared.

