Saudi Crown Prince is not Involved in the Hacking of Jeff Bezos’ Phone

Yesterday we came across a media report that revealed that Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos’ Phone is hacked by the Saudi King. However today, Saudi Arabia has taken back and said that media report regarding the incident is baseless and absurd.

Jeff’s phone was hacked in 2018 when he received a private WhatsApp message from the personal account of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. That encrypted messages on WhatsApp had some malicious file that compromised the security of Jeff’s phones and even extracted a large amount of data from in just a few hours.

Saudi dismisses reports crown prince is behind the hacking of Jeff Bezos’ phone

A Media report also highlighted the fact that this hack would be a result of Bezos’ ownership of The Washington Post, which published the articles against the kingdom. The relationship between Amazon CEO and Saudi government had remained critical due to the Washinton post coverage of the murder of writer Khashoggi who was writing against the Saudi government.

After the forensic of Bezos’ phone, it had witnessed some evidence which proved the approach to Saudi Arabia for explanation over the matter. The security chief of the Jeff Bezos said that the Saudi government has taken access to his phone and also gathered all the private information from it including the text messages between him and television anchor.

However, Saudi media has reported that it has nothing to do with the hacking of the device.

Recent media reports that suggest the Kingdom is behind a hacking of Mr. Jeff Bezos’ phone are absurd. We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out. — Saudi Embassy (@SaudiEmbassyUSA) January 22, 2020



Also Read: Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Became the World’s Richest Person For Few Hours