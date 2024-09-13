Say Goodbye to Annoying Site Notifications with ‘Chrome Instant Unsubscribe’

If you’ve ever regretted hitting the “Yes” button on website notifications, Google Chrome has got you covered. Don’t worry, we all have been there—despite promising ourselves to never do it again, we usually end up allowing websites to shell us with useless notifications. Thankfully, Chrome Instant Unsubscribe is here to save the day. The search giant is currently rolling out this all-new feature to Pixel phones. However, it will soon make its way to other Android devices as well.

The instant unsubscribe feature allows you to get rid of the annoying notifications. Now, you don’t have to navigate through menus or settings. Just tap “Unsubscribe” on the notification, and the site’s spammy messages are gone for good. It seems to be a welcoming change to everybody using Chrome. Isn’t it? However, if you accidentally press Unsubscribe and change your mind, there’s an Undo option to keep the notifications flowing if that’s your thing.

In addition to the instant unsubscribe feature, Chrome brings an improved Safety Check that will run automatically in the background. This feature will cancel notification permissions from websites that Google considers deceptive or harmful. Chrome’s Safe Browsing will recognize sites that trick users into allowing notification access, protecting you from unnecessary clutter and potential security risks.

Additionally, the new Safety Check will notify you when it takes action. For instance, revoking permissions from websites you no longer visit or flagging unwanted notifications. Moreover, it will keep an eye on any security issues that need your attention, guaranteeing that your browsing experience remains safe and secure.

The cherry on top is that Chrome is giving users more control over their privacy with one-time permissions for camera and microphone access. You can now allow a website to use your camera or mic just once. Those permissions will be automatically rescinded once you leave the site. This latest Google Chrome update ensures that websites can’t access your devices’ hardware without your consent every time you visit, providing peace of mind for security-conscious users.

