Say Goodbye to Dark WhatsApp Video Calls with the New Low-Light Mode

WhatsApp brings a new feature to enhance the video calling experience across its platform. The Low-Light Mode will make it easier for users to have clear video conversations even in poorly lit environments. Whether calling at night or in a room with minimal lighting, this new WhatsApp feature ensures your video feed stays bright and clear. This update follows the rollout of virtual backgrounds and video filters earlier in the month to enhance video call interactions. WhatsApp’s Low-Light Mode automatically adjusts the video’s brightness. Moreover, it reduces graininess and adds more light to the caller’s face to ensure a clear picture. According to the messaging giant, this feature makes WhatsApp video calls more “vibrant and enjoyable” even in dim conditions.

How To Activate Low Light Mode To Make Your WhatsApp Video Calls Brighter?

The introduction of Low-Light Mode highlights WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing user experience by addressing common issues like poor lighting during video calls.

It is quite easy to activate the Low-Light Mode. Follow the steps:

Open WhatsApp and initiate a video call with your contact. Once the call starts, tap the expand button to go full-screen. In the video call interface, tap the ‘Bulb’ icon to activate Low-Light Mode. If you find the lighting too artificial, you can tap the button again to turn off the feature.

This new feature is available for both Android and iOS users currently. However, it is not available for WhatsApp’s Windows app yet. Anyhow, PC users can work around this by simply increasing the brightness of their monitor during video calls. With this new Low-Light Mode, WhatsApp makes video calling more convenient and clear. So, now you can stay connected comfortably, even at night or in dimly lit rooms, regardless of the lighting conditions. Isn’t it a good feature? What do you think?

