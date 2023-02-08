Advertisement

Say Goodbye to OnePlus Pro Line! No OnePlus 11 Pro or 11T Will Ever Come

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Feb 8, 2023
OnePlus 11 Pro
OnePlus launched its first Pro-level smartphone: the OnePlus 7 Pro back in 2019. The company then started a trend of at least one Pro-level phone launching each year. However, the sad piece of news is that the company is going to end that trend this year. There will not be a OnePlus 11 Pro in 2023 according to the official reports.  The cherry on top is that there will not be a OnePlus 11T launching in 2023’s second half as well.

Alas! OnePlus 11 Pro is dead together with all Pro phones

The company has explained the lack of a OnePlus 11T as a simple way of “streamlining the flagship portfolio.” However, it is still unclear whether this means there will not be any other flagship-level phones launched by OnePlus throughout 2023 after the OnePlus 11 or what.  Maybe, the company has something other than a “T” model in mind for the year’s second half. There had been no words regarding any such thing yet.

No doubt, the lack of the OnePlus 11 Pro is part of a larger change. The company confirmed that there will not be an 11 Pro anymore, but there also won’t be any Pro-level phones anymore from the brand. Let’s have a look at the statement from a OnePlus spokesperson:

Starting with our 2023 lineup, we are streamlining the flagship portfolio in North America (and globally) by removing our Pro lineup. In our opinion, you don’t need to have a ‘Pro’ name for a device that’s already ‘pro.’

It is quite clear from the statement that the company is essentially saying that the OnePlus 11 is as “pro” as you want. The point worth mentioning here is that it is pretty outlandish as the OnePlus 11 is missing multiple premium features, including wireless charging and a full IP68 rating. We can easily find these features on even the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S23, iPhone 14, and Google Pixel 7 models, all of which are not even the “pro” phones in their respective lineups.

Let me tell you that, if you’re having the OnePlus 11 and hoping for a slightly better Pro model, you need to stop thinking about it right now as it’s not coming.

