Say Goodbye to OnePlus Pro Line! No OnePlus 11 Pro or 11T Will Ever Come

OnePlus launched its first Pro-level smartphone: the OnePlus 7 Pro back in 2019. The company then started a trend of at least one Pro-level phone launching each year. However, the sad piece of news is that the company is going to end that trend this year. There will not be a OnePlus 11 Pro in 2023 according to the official reports. The cherry on top is that there will not be a OnePlus 11T launching in 2023’s second half as well.

Advertisement

Alas! OnePlus 11 Pro is dead together with all Pro phones

The company has explained the lack of a OnePlus 11T as a simple way of “streamlining the flagship portfolio.” However, it is still unclear whether this means there will not be any other flagship-level phones launched by OnePlus throughout 2023 after the OnePlus 11 or what. Maybe, the company has something other than a “T” model in mind for the year’s second half. There had been no words regarding any such thing yet.