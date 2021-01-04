Say Goodbye to the Adobe Flash Player in 2021

Its time to say goodbye to one of the most popular computer software, Adobe Flash Player. For years, the Flash Player allowed its users to run videos and play online games. Adobe announced to kill its Flash Player back in 2017. And now it has become a reality. The company has officially announced that the Flash Player would not be receiving any more security updates in 2021.

Say Goodbye to the Adobe Flash Player in 2021

In addition to that, Adobe has asked users to uninstall its Flash Player, as its software was facing a number of security concerns and was not compatible with the smartphone era.

In a statement, the company announced that,

Since Adobe will no longer be supporting Flash Player after December 31, 2020, and Adobe will block Flash content from running in Flash Player beginning January 12, 2021, Adobe strongly recommends all users immediately uninstall Flash Player to help protect their systems.

Underlying the reasons for its decision, the company said:

“Open standards such as HTML5, WebGL, and WebAssembly have continually matured over the years and serve as viable alternatives for Flash content”.

“Also, major browser vendors are integrating these open standards into their browsers and deprecating most other plug-ins (like Flash Player).”

“Adobe will block Flash content from running in Flash Player beginning January 12, 2021, and the major browser vendors will continue to disable Flash Player from running after the EOL date,” it added.

According to BBC, Adobe Flash Player was launched back in 1996 and was installed on 99% of internet-connected desktop PCs by 2009. However, with the evolution of smartphone devices, Adobe Flash Player was soon made futile. Even tech giants such as Facebook, Netflix and YouTube began to stream videos on smartphones without Flash.

Check out? Adobe Inserts AI Tools into its Marketing Software