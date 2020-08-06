Do you want to enter into the cloud gaming revolution? If yes, then say Hello to Razer Kishi Xbox Edition. Earlier this year, Razer rolled out a new controller for almost all Android phones along with the Nintendo Switch-esque Razer Kishi. And now, we came to know that Razer is introducing the Kishi with a new interface and design that is optimized for Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud.

Say Hello to Razer Kishi Xbox Edition

Razer and Microsoft have joined hands to introduce a new version of the Kishi which is specially designed for Xbox players who want to get the best possible experience when xCloud launches.

The Xbox edition is coming with some distinctive changes which make it different from the original Razer Kishi. The new design for Xbox edition is consists of the left arrow and right arrow. In addition to that, the home buttons have been swapped out for the View, Menu, and Nexus buttons found on an Xbox controller.

The new Designed for Xbox edition of the Kishi is offering the full standard set of controls needed for gaming including clickable analog sticks which is identical to the original. Users will find that there is a speaker hole on the right-hand side of the Kishi, users can redirect audio from the bottom-facing speakers toward them. Users will also get to enjoy a handy USB-C charge-through port for longer gaming sessions.

The original Kishi comes with three extra buttons, but the ones on the Xbox version take on the logo and features of the Xbox Nexus, View, and Menu buttons.

