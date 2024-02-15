Sazgar Launches Its First EV Car In Pakistan

Pakistani automotive company, Sazgar Engineering sells locally assembled cars of different Chinese companies. It has been selling BAIC BJ40 Plus, Haval H6 HEV, and Haval Jolion in Pakistan for a long time now. These vehicles have proved to be a hit among customers. Sazgar has progressed quite quickly in assembling its products locally. It was one of the first companies to launch a locally assembled hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) in Pakistan. The good piece of news is that now the car assembler is back with another amazing electric vehicle.

Sazgar Engineering has recently launched its first electric vehicle in Pakistan, dubbed ORA 03 by Great Wall Motor (GWM) of China. The EV gives both a classic and modern feel with its looks. The front of the electric car looks more classic, while the rear has a slight modern touch. Overall, the whole car is unique in appearance. Reports claim that Sazgar is selling the imported (CBU) units of this electric car currently. Let’s dig into its specs and features.

Sazgar EV ORA 03: Specs & Features

Let’s have a look at its official specs and features:

EV Power Exterior of ORA 03 Interior Lithium iron phosphate 47.78 kWh battery

310-400 kilometers/charge range

Permanent magnet synchronous electric motor

Front Wheel Drive (FWD) drivetrain

105kW maximum power with 219 Nm of maximum torque

160 kilometers/hour top speed LED electric adjustment headlamps

Electric fold + electric adjustment and side lighter repeater side view mirrors

Headlamp auto-off

Rear fog lamp

LED high brake lamp

Auto headlight

Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)

Manual tailgate

Panoramic sunroof

Auto flat wiper

Shark Finn Antenna

215/50 R18 alloy wheels 2-direction manual adjust microfiber leather steering wheel

Red & Beige interior

Driver-side keyless entry

Steering mode

Electric + 6-direction driver seat

Manual + 4-direction front passenger seat

Leatherette seats

6:4-back rear seats

7-inch instrumental cluster

Wireless charging

10.25-inch color multitouch screen

Hotline defrost back view mirror

Auto AC

The safety system of the newly introduced electric vehicle is rich with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, TCS & ESC, Adaptive Cruise Control & Intelligent Cruise Assist, Auto Hold & Hill Assist Control, front & reversing radar, automatic integrated parking system, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Hold & Lane Centering Assist, Front & Rear Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, and Auto Collision Unlock. Moreover, this car also boasts a 5-star Euro NCAP crash test score.

The price of ORA 03 is set to be PKR 89.99 Lac by Sazgar. Bookings against partial payment will kick off by next week with deliveries expected to be made within 3/4 months. The company claims that Ora 03 aka Goot Cat EV has witnessed remarkable success in the markets where it has been launched. So, now we need to see if it gets the same sort of popularity in Pakistan.