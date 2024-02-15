Sazgar Launches Its First EV Car In Pakistan
Pakistani automotive company, Sazgar Engineering sells locally assembled cars of different Chinese companies. It has been selling BAIC BJ40 Plus, Haval H6 HEV, and Haval Jolion in Pakistan for a long time now. These vehicles have proved to be a hit among customers. Sazgar has progressed quite quickly in assembling its products locally. It was one of the first companies to launch a locally assembled hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) in Pakistan. The good piece of news is that now the car assembler is back with another amazing electric vehicle.
Sazgar Engineering has recently launched its first electric vehicle in Pakistan, dubbed ORA 03 by Great Wall Motor (GWM) of China. The EV gives both a classic and modern feel with its looks. The front of the electric car looks more classic, while the rear has a slight modern touch. Overall, the whole car is unique in appearance. Reports claim that Sazgar is selling the imported (CBU) units of this electric car currently. Let’s dig into its specs and features.
Sazgar EV ORA 03: Specs & Features
Let’s have a look at its official specs and features:
|
EV Power
|
Exterior of ORA 03
|
Interior
|
|
|
- The safety system of the newly introduced electric vehicle is rich with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, TCS & ESC, Adaptive Cruise Control & Intelligent Cruise Assist, Auto Hold & Hill Assist Control, front & reversing radar, automatic integrated parking system, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Hold & Lane Centering Assist, Front & Rear Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, and Auto Collision Unlock. Moreover, this car also boasts a 5-star Euro NCAP crash test score.
- The price of ORA 03 is set to be PKR 89.99 Lac by Sazgar. Bookings against partial payment will kick off by next week with deliveries expected to be made within 3/4 months. The company claims that Ora 03 aka Goot Cat EV has witnessed remarkable success in the markets where it has been launched. So, now we need to see if it gets the same sort of popularity in Pakistan.
