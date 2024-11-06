SBP Approves Pilot Operations For New Electronic Money Institutions in Pakistan

In a landmark move, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) granted in-principle approval to two companies to start pilot operations as Electronic Money Institutions in Pakistan. Toko Lab Private Limited and Accept Technologies Private Limited (PayMob) will launch operations as Electronic Money Institution (EMI) and Payment System Operator (PSO)/Payment Service Providers (PSP), respectively. This landmark decision highlights the SBP’s forward-thinking approach to improving Pakistan’s fintech sector.

The new approvals will reportedly pave the way for Toko Lab and Accept Technologies to establish infrastructure for digital financial services. Moreover, these companies will focus on developing operational frameworks to meet regulatory standards in the next six months. Once fully operational, they can apply to the SBP to initiate pilot operations. It will be a crucial testing stage where their systems and processes will be strictly evaluated for stability, security, and customer usability.

Digital Payment Landscape Aims To Expand with New Electronic Money Institutions In Pakistan

SBP has also given the green signal to HubPay Private Limited to start its pilot operations as an EMI. This development highlights SBP’s commitment to expanding digital financial services in Pakistan. HubPay will join other EMIs like Wemsol and E-Processing System, already in pilot phases. Established EMIs such as NayaPay, Finja, SadaPay, and Akhtar Fuiou Technologies have been already actively operating in Pakistan. They have been providing consumers with more choices and helping to facilitate a robust digital payment ecosystem in Pakistan.

The growth trajectory of Pakistan’s digital payment sector seems remarkable. As of September 30, 2024, Pakistan EMIs collectively opened 4.2 million e-wallets and issued 4.6 million payment cards. Unparalleled e-money deposits reached PKR 5.7 billion, marking a remarkable year-on-year growth of 87.5%. The transactional volume highlights the growing adoption of digital payments: 82.1 million payments, totaling PKR 231.9 billion, were processed through e-wallets in the first three quarters of 2024. It marks a 117% increase in transactions and a 163% rise in transaction value compared to the same period in 2023.

The SBP’s proactive support for new EMIs and PSOs/PSPs underlines the central bank’s dedication to empowering innovation within Pakistan’s fintech sector. With in-principle approvals for Toko Lab and Accept Technologies, alongside ongoing pilot and commercial operations from other EMIs, the SBP is supporting a competitive, technologically advanced, and consumer-friendly financial ecosystem.

The integration of new fintech players aims to enhance accessibility and comfort for consumers nationwide. These fintech institutions are now prepping to launch their pilot phases. They are set to redefine financial transactions in Pakistan by offering safe, efficient, and user-centric digital payment solutions.

Check Out: Be the First to Experience Android 15 on Nothing Phone 2 with Nothing OS 3.0 Beta