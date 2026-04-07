SBP Introduces Freelancer and IT Exporter Reforms—Here’s What Changed

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced a significant package of IT exporter and freelancer reforms aimed at easing the operational and financial burden on IT companies and freelancers earning foreign exchange. The measures, now formally communicated to authorised dealers (banks), address long-standing pain points around documentation, payment delays, and complaint resolution.

For a sector that generated over $3 billion in IT exports in recent years and continues to grow, these changes carry real practical weight.

Form R Requirement Scrapped Per Transaction

The most consequential change in the reform package is the elimination of the per-transaction Form R requirement. Previously, IT exporters and freelancers were required to submit this form for each individual export transaction, a repetitive and time-consuming process that many in the sector had flagged as a bureaucratic bottleneck.

Under the new rules, exporters will instead provide a one-time declaration specifying the nature of services being offered overseas. This declaration is submitted at the time of account opening for new customers, or as required for existing ones. Banks will then tag the relevant service and purpose code to the exporter’s account for all future reporting and processing, unless the exporter advises otherwise.

This single reform alone is expected to significantly reduce the administrative load on freelancers and small IT firms that handle high volumes of international transactions.

One-Day Turnaround for Foreign Payments

The SBP has also introduced a maximum turnaround time of one working day for processing both inward export receipts and outward remittances from Exporters’ Special Foreign Currency Accounts (ESFCAs). This sets a clear, enforceable standard where none formally existed before.

For freelancers in particular, who often depend on timely access to foreign earnings for day-to-day operations, this timeline commitment from banks is a meaningful step forward.

Standardized Documentation and Stronger Complaint Mechanisms

Documentation requirements for outward remittances from ESFCAs have been standardized across all banks, addressing a long-standing inconsistency where different banks applied different rules to the same type of transaction. This inconsistency had created confusion and delays for exporters managing accounts across multiple institutions.

Banks have additionally been instructed to establish effective internal complaint resolution systems specifically for IT companies and freelancers, a recognition that this segment of exporters has distinct needs that standard banking complaint processes have not always served well.

Form R Threshold Raised to $25,000

Beyond the core facilitation measures, the SBP has also revised the broader reporting framework. The threshold for obtaining Form R has been raised to above $25,000 (or equivalent in other currencies), providing convenience for a wider range of transactions that previously triggered the requirement.

The Inward Remittance Voucher (IRV) and Form M have also been revised as part of the same simplification drive. Crucially, banks have been directed to digitalize both Form R and Form M, with auto-population functionality for customer data, reducing manual entry errors and processing time.

What This Means for Pakistan’s IT Sector

Pakistan’s freelance and IT export economy has grown rapidly over the past several years but has consistently been hampered by foreign exchange regulations that were designed for traditional trade rather than digital services. The SBP’s latest measures are a direct acknowledgement of that structural mismatch.

By removing repetitive paperwork, enforcing processing timelines, and standardizing what banks can ask for, the central bank is signaling that growing IT export revenues is a policy priority, not just an aspiration.

The revised instructions have been issued under SBP circulars FECL6 and FECL7 for 2026 and are immediately applicable to all authorised dealers.