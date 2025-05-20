The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has started a new campaign called “Go Cashless” nationwide to make Eid-ul-Adha 2025 easier for everyone. This drive aims to encourage the use of digital payments instead of cash. It is focused on cattle markets during the upcoming eid.

The campaign began on May 20, 2025, and will continue until June 6, 2025, or Eid night. It is a step towards promoting digital financial services in Pakistan. The SBP wants to reduce the use of cash and make financial systems easier for everyone.

SBP “Go Cashless” Campaign to Make Eid-ul-Adha 2025 Easier for Everyone

The SBP is working with banks across the country to make this campaign successful. The goal is to help people buy and sell sacrificial animals through digital payments in 54 selected cattle markets. These markets are spread out in different areas so more people can benefit.

Last year, the SBP took similar steps and received a good response. This year, the aim is to increase the number of people using digital payment methods in these markets.

People visiting these markets will be able to use digital options to pay for animals, buy water and animal feed, and even pay for parking. These small steps can make a big difference in saving time and effort.

To make it easier for buyers and sellers, the SBP has also raised transaction limits for a short time. From May 19 to June 15, 2025, people using certain accounts can enjoy higher limits:

Branchless Banking Level-1 Accounts

Asaan Accounts / Asaan Digital Accounts

Merchant Accounts

For these accounts, daily limits have been removed. Monthly limits have been increased to PKR 5,000,000. This will help people make large payments without facing problems.

This campaign is not just about making payments easier. It also helps build a digital financial system in Pakistan. When more people use digital methods, the economy becomes more organised and transparent.

Using digital payments is also safer than carrying cash. It reduces the chances of theft or loss during visits to crowded markets.

By going cashless, people can save time and avoid long waits. It also helps businesses keep proper records and manage their money better.

The SBP is asking everyone to use these digital services during Eid. This campaign is a chance for people to try modern and secure payment methods. It also helps Pakistan move closer to a more advanced and fair financial system.

In simple words, the “Go Cashless” campaign is here to make life easier. It supports buyers, sellers, and the entire economy. Everyone is encouraged to take part and enjoy a safer, faster, and better way to manage money this Eid.