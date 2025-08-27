SBP Halts Crypto Legalization in Pakistan, Demands Framework First

Any hopes of fast-tracking crypto legalization in Pakistan hit a wall this week as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) blocked a proposal to immediately lift the existing ban. The central bank warned that recognising digital currencies without a proper regulatory framework could expose the country to dangerous loopholes and international scrutiny.

The standoff played out at the first board meeting of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA), chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Blockchain and Crypto Bilal bin Saqib. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb also joined the discussions as a special invitee, alongside top officials from SBP, SECP, the Federal Board of Revenue, and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency.

Crypto Legalization in Pakistan: SBP Stands Firm

At the centre of the debate was SBP’s 2018 circular, a directive that forbids banks, payment operators, and microfinance institutions from dealing in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Pakcoin, and ICO tokens. The order not only banned trading but also forced banks to report any related activity to the Financial Monitoring Unit as “suspicious”.

Some members of the new authority pushed to withdraw the order on day one, but SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad raised a red flag. According to officials present, he argued that scrapping the ban without a legal regime would be reckless. “Premature approval will create more problems than it solves,” he is reported to have said, insisting that a licensing and monitoring system must come first.

FATF Shadow Over Crypto Policy

Finance Minister Aurangzeb backed the central bank’s caution. He reminded participants that Pakistan had only recently clawed its way off the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, and unregulated digital transactions could easily trigger renewed sanctions.

Roughly 10 to 15 percent of the population, around 25 million people, is already dabbling in digital businesses or crypto transactions. If this activity continues unregulated, it’s not a matter of if we face consequences but when.

Sources at the meeting revealed that regulators believe it may take six to eight months to build a proper licensing regime under PVARA. This would include vetting for incorporation, compliance frameworks, operational capacity, and international reporting standards. Until then, SBP says the 2018 ban will remain firmly in place.

Building Guardrails, Slowly

Still, the board did not leave the table empty-handed. It approved a plan to launch a complaints portal with NCCIA for investors and users, endorsed proposals for independent crypto experts to serve as directors, and reviewed a draft licensing framework now open for consultation.

Several sub-committees are also being formed to work on sandbox experiments, taxation models, regulatory drafting, and foreign partnerships. PVARA is expected to meet twice a month for the next six months to accelerate progress.

A Careful Balancing Act

The contrast in tone between regulators and crypto advocates was stark. While SBP stuck to caution, Bilal bin Saqib struck a more optimistic note. “We want to safeguard financial integrity, yes, but also foster innovation and opportunity,” he said. “The world is moving forward, and Pakistan cannot afford to be left behind.”

The reality, however, is that Pakistan finds itself in a tight spot. On one side lies a rapidly growing youth-driven crypto market, buzzing with entrepreneurs and freelancers hungry for innovation. On the other is the looming risk of financial watchdogs and the spectre of FATF ready to penalise any country seen as soft on digital money laundering.

For now, the ban remains untouched, and the SBP appears determined not to loosen its grip until guardrails are in place. Whether Pakistan can strike the right balance between opportunity and oversight will be decided in the coming months, as the licensing framework takes shape.