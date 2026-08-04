The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has introduced new measures to encourage digital payments at petrol pumps across the country. The central bank has capped card payment charges for fuel purchases and directed all petrol stations to offer Raast QR payment facilities by January 31, 2027.

According to an SBP circular, every petrol pump in Pakistan must install and activate Raast QR payment systems within the given deadline. Once available, customers will be able to pay for fuel directly through their banking apps or digital wallets that support the Raast QR platform.

SBP Makes Raast QR Payments Mandatory at Petrol Pumps by January 2027

The initiative is part of the SBP’s broader strategy to increase the use of digital payments and reduce dependence on cash transactions. By expanding payment options, the central bank aims to make electronic payments more convenient, secure, and affordable for both consumers and businesses.

Along with the Raast QR requirement, the SBP has also introduced limits on charges for card-based fuel payments. SBP has also capped the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for card-based fuel transactions at Rs1 per litre. Meanwhile, the Interchange Reimbursement Fee (IRF) has been limited to 20 paisas per litre.

These new limits will lower transaction costs for fuel retailers while making card payments more attractive for customers. The move will also encourage wider acceptance of digital payment methods at petrol stations.

SBP has instructed petrol pump operators to ensure the required QR payment infrastructure is fully operational before the January 2027 deadline. Customers will then have the flexibility to choose between cash, card payments, or account-to-account transfers through the Raast system.

The SBP has warned that petrol stations failing to implement the mandatory Raast QR payment facility within the specified timeframe may face regulatory action under the applicable banking regulations.

The latest measures will strengthen Pakistan’s digital payments ecosystem and support ongoing efforts to promote financial inclusion. By reducing payment costs and expanding access to electronic payment options, the SBP hopes to accelerate the shift towards a more formal and cashless economy.