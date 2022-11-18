SBP Withdraws Authorization Of Direct Carrier Billing For Cellular Operators

In the wake of the lingering dollar liquidity crunch the country is facing right now, the State Bank of Pakistan has recently withdrawn authorization of direct carrier billing (DCB) for cellular mobile operators. It is especially for payment in dollars abroad for vendors and different app service providers as well.

SBP permission for cellular Operators to use direct carrier billing revoked

One telecom expert recently told that if this crisis is prolonged, search giant Google and other service providers might block their paid app services. It will create a stumbling block for thousands of freelancers working from Pakistan and earning billions of dollars. He further stated that customers paid for apps by deducting the amount from their billing system. So, now the CMOs will be required to pay 80% of the bill through the DCB system after paying 20% tax on services in Pakistan. The SBP has recently revoked DCB’s authorization, putting a stumbling block in the payment of the collected amount on behalf of vendors and apps.

This action has caused alarm bells among the mobile cellular operators, who jointly called on Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haque on Thursday in order to sensitize the government that the withdrawal of authorization of DCB from the SBP will block millions of dollars in payments to different vendors and app service providers that have the capability to halt the operation of CMOs in the country.

As a result of this whole thing going on, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom convened an emergency meeting with the PTA chairman and other stakeholders on Friday to devise an effective strategy for tackling this challenging situation and for taking precautionary measures by writing to the SBP and the Ministry of Finance. Official sources confirmed on Thursday:

“We can easily assume that the millions of dollars in payments will remain stuck after the withdrawal of authorization for payment through DCB, and it might prove a major challenge for ensuring smooth operation in the telecom sector,”

The government of Pak will ascertain the exact amount set aside for payment purposes through the DCB system in order to rectify the required steps in the coming deliberations.

Syed Amin ul Haque said that he was well aware of the situation and was struggling to settle these issues to stabilize the investment in the IT and telecom sectors. If you want to know more regarding this click on the link down below:

Telecom Sector of Pakistan Seeks Critically-needed Fiscal Space – (phoneworld.com.pk)