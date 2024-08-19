SC Suspends IHC Orders in Audio Leaks Case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday took a significant step in the ongoing audio leaks case involving Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Najam Saqib, the son of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar. The top court suspended the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) orders issued on May 29 and June 25, effectively barring the lower court from taking any further action in the case.

The IHC’s orders had significantly hampered the operations of intelligence and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) by restricting their access to citizen data for surveillance purposes. On May 29, the court had directed telecom companies to stop recording phone calls and data, effectively crippling the LEAs’ ability to investigate crimes and monitor terrorist activities.

The Supreme Court’s decision to suspend the IHC’s orders came after a hearing conducted by a two-member bench comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan. The bench ruled that the IHC had exceeded its authority in issuing the previous orders, which were deemed to be beyond its ambit.

The IHC’s decision to restrict surveillance had sparked widespread concerns about its potential impact on national security and law enforcement operations. Critics argued that the move could hinder investigations into serious crimes and make it more difficult for authorities to prevent terrorist attacks.

The Supreme Court’s intervention in the case has now provided some relief to the LEAs, allowing them to resume their surveillance activities within the legal framework. However, the broader implications of the audio leaks case and the ongoing investigations remain to be seen.