Scam Alert: WhatsApp Deletes 6.8 Millions of Fraud Accounts

WhatsApp has taken strong action against online scammers. In the first half of this year, WhatsApp removed 6.8 million fraud accounts. These accounts were linked to scams targeting users worldwide.

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, revealed this major step. Many of the removed accounts were connected to scam centres based in South East Asia. Organised criminal gangs often run these centres. In some cases, they even use forced labour to carry out their operations.

To protect users, WhatsApp has also introduced new anti-scam features. One of these is an alert system. It warns users when they are added to a group by someone who is not in their contact list. This is important because scammers often hijack accounts or add people to fake group chats.

Scam Alert: WhatsApp Deletes 6.8 Million of Fraud Accounts

These fake chats usually promote fake investment offers or pyramid schemes. Meta said that its systems worked quickly to catch and remove such accounts before scammers could fully use them.

One shocking case involved a criminal group in Cambodia. This group created a scam where people were paid to “like” posts on social media. The goal was to make a fake scooter rental company look real. Meta said this scam even used ChatGPT to create detailed instructions for victims.

The typical scam works like this: A fraudster sends a random message to someone. Once the person replies, the scammer moves the conversation to private apps like WhatsApp. They then promise high returns on investments or online jobs. But there’s always a catch—the victim has to pay money upfront.

Meta warned that this should be a clear red flag for everyone. If someone promises big money but asks you to pay first, it’s almost always a scam.

Scam centres like these are known to operate from countries like Myanmar, Cambodia, and Thailand. These groups steal billions of dollars each year. Some victims are not just scammed—they are tricked into working for these criminals and forced to scam others.

Authorities in several countries are now warning people to be extra careful. In Singapore, police have advised the public to ignore strange messages or unusual requests. They also encourage everyone to use WhatsApp’s two-step verification. This feature adds another layer of security and makes it harder for criminals to hijack your account.

In summary, WhatsApp and Meta are working hard to stop scams. With millions of accounts already removed and new safety tools in place, users now have more protection than before. But people still need to stay alert. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.