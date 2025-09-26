Scientists Create Breakthrough Pixel That Could Put Holograms on Smartphones

Holograms may soon move from science fiction to your smartphone screen. Researchers at the University of St Andrews have developed a breakthrough pixel that could make holographic displays small, affordable, and practical.

The innovation combines Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLEDs), the same technology used in most phone and TV screens, with holographic metasurfaces, thin layers of nano-structures that control light in extraordinary ways. Together, they create what scientists describe as the “basic building block” of a holographic display.

Why This Matters

Until now, holograms needed large and expensive laser setups. That made them impressive in labs but nearly impossible to shrink down for everyday devices. This new approach changes the game.

Instead of thousands of pixels working together, the St Andrews team showed that a single OLED pixel could project an entire image. That’s a huge step toward lightweight holographic screens that could fit in a phone or pair of glasses.

“By combining OLEDs with metasurfaces, we open a new way of generating holograms and shaping light. -Professor Ifor Samuel, one of the study’s authors.

Holograms on Smartphones: What Could Change

If the technology matures, it could reshape everything from communication to entertainment:

Phones with holographic video calls , no headset required.

AR glasses as thin as sunglasses , replacing bulky headsets.

Immersive gaming , where characters appear to leap into your living room.

3D medical imaging, giving doctors clearer views of the body.

Professor Andrea Di Falco, a specialist in nanophotonics, called the discovery a breakthrough that clears away a major roadblock. “This will enable a step change in holographic display design for virtual and augmented reality,” he said.

Holograms on Smartphones: From Lab to Life

The concept is proven, but consumer-ready products will take time. Manufacturing metasurfaces at scale, ensuring low power use, and integrating them into everyday gadgets remain challenges. Still, the potential is hard to ignore.

As Professor Graham Turnbull noted, “OLED displays normally need thousands of pixels to make a picture. This approach lets a complete image be projected from just one pixel.”

The Bigger Picture

Screens have evolved from black-and-white TVs to smartphones with stunning clarity. This new pixel hints at the next leap: displays that break free from the flat surface and step into the real world.

But the implications go beyond entertainment. If holographic pixels move into consumer devices, they could shift the balance of the global tech industry. Smartphone makers racing to out-innovate one another might see holograms as the next “must-have” feature, much like cameras or touchscreens once were.

There’s also a cultural dimension: holographic calls could alter how people connect across distance, bringing an intimacy to digital conversations that video chat never fully captured. At the same time, the technology raises questions about cost, accessibility, and whether such features will deepen the gap between high-end and budget devices.

For now, it’s a glimpse of what may come. If St Andrews’ breakthrough holds, the future of communication may no longer be confined to glowing rectangles but will instead unfold in three-dimensional space, right before our eyes.

