Scientists Present Human like Robots at an Exhibition Held at Las Vegas

In the contemporary era, machine learning and artificial intelligence have reached unprecedented levels. We can see a number of applications of AI around us, like self-driving cars, AI assistants, Google bots, etc. Still, the most difficult feat for scientists is to make a human-like robot, which thinks and even acts like a human. However, a group of scientists based in the USA are working to make a human-like robot. It is evident from a recent exhibition that was held in the USA. According to AFP, the Humanoid robots were on display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Human-like Robot Amika to Soon Revolutionize the Robotics industry

Furthermore, Morgan Rowe, who is the director of the British Engineering Arts, said that the robots named ‘Amika’ have been designed to resemble humans as much as possible. Morgan further said,

We see in the movies how robots blend into humans. I am sure that time will come.

Furthermore, he added that it could take 10 to 20 years for robots to move and stay between people without fear. He said that the robot named “Amika” has no caste, no religion, no political ideology, and no gender.

Morgan further mentioned that we have intentionally added flaws to the structure and perceptions of robots to make them look somewhat distinct from real humans. This is because it is innate in human nature as they feel strangely frightened when they see an artificial being of their own kind. However, when they see something distinct from themselves, the hesitation fades away.

