Scientists Successfully Map the Brain of a Fruit Fly which can Transform AI

Advertisement

In a recent breakthrough, scientists have successfully mapped the brain of a larval fruit fly. Scientists now have a comprehensive understanding of the 3,016 neurons and 548,000 synapses that power the brain of the fruit fly, which represents a significant advance in neuroscience. Even more remarkable is the fact that the brain appears to share an astounding number of parallels with artificial neural networks. These types of networks have enabled AI to successfully mimic human evolution.

Advertisement

This map may be viewed by many as a seismic change in neurobiology. It is hypothesized that numerous brain structures and pathways are conserved as animals and insects evolve. It is believed that the map of the fruit fly’s brain will not change as the larval fruit fly transforms from a little, writhing maggot into an adult fruit fly. This may also be true for other insects, mice, and possibly even humans.

Yet, this achievement extends beyond the area of neuroscience, as some believe it could inform the development of future AI neural networks aimed to emulate the more realistic brain processes of animals and insects. Prior to the completion of this map of a fly’s brain, we only had vague notions of where the various components of an animal’s brain may be.

Advertisement

Imagine entering a tiny town without any sense of direction. Now that we have the map, though, we can locate any grocery shop, boutique, or restaurant with ease. We now have a better knowledge of how the brain of the larval fruit fly functions as a whole as a result of this finding and the hard effort these researchers have put into mapping the fly’s brain in its entirety.

Check out? TECNO Announces New Technology with Samsung During MWC 2022