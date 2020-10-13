SCO and University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Collaborate to Set up First Software Technology Park and Incubation Center at AJ&K





Special Communications Organization (SCO) and University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (UAJ&K) have entered into intent of corporation to jointly establish the first AJ&K Software Technology Park and Incubation Center at UAJ&K, Muzaffarabad.

In this regard, a signing ceremony was held at Special Communications Organization today. The ceremony was attended by DG SCO, Major General Ali Farhan, HI (M), Vice Chancellor (UAJ&K), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi and other senior officials.

As part of the cooperation, UAJ&K will provide physical space, while SCO will manage funding for the project. SCO will also provide state of the art infrastructure facilities along with Optical Fiber board fast Internet connectivity. Through the Software Technology Park, Computer and IT graduates will have the opportunity to promote their expertise in the field of software development and connect with the global market. Similarly, the Incubation Center will enable students to excel in entrepreneur, innovations and research. This cooperation will be a great initiative for development of AJ&K region, and will encourage youth to be more innovative and creative in the IT field.

Recently, SCO has also established the first ever software technology park of Gilgit, which was inaugurated by the Chief of Army Staff at Konodas, Gilgit.

These initiatives are destined to contribute towards the development of two regions.