SCO Announces Double Volume in all its Data Packages for subscribers of AJ&K and GB during coronavirus outbreak

Press Release Last Updated: Mar 20, 2020
1 minute read
SCO doubles volume

Special Communications Organization (SCO),  the leading telecom operator in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) announced double volume in all its 3G/4G Packages for the subscribers to help stay connected during the Corona Virus pandemic. Starting immediately, all SCOM customers in AJ&K and GB will get double Data on recharging the Daily/ Weekly/ Monthly packages. For further information, subscribers can call SCO helpline 111-726-726 or visit SCO website www.sco.gov.pk.

SCO Announces Double Volume in all its Data Packages

Super Card Gold Package

PriceOld VolumeNew VolumeValidity
 

 

Rs. 550

5 GB – Facebook10 GB – Facebook 

 

30 Days

2500 – On-net Minutes2500 – On-net Minutes
150- off-net Minutes150- off-net Minutes
2 GB4 GB
2000 – SMS2000 – SMS

Daily Package

Package NamePrice (Rs)Old VolumeNew Volume
Daily Plus29500 MB1 GB

Weekly Packages

Package NamePrice (Rs)Old VolumeNew Volume
Super Weekly Offer1291 GB + 1 GB at Night  (1 AM to       7 AM)2 GB + 2 GB at Night  (1 AM to      7 AM )
Weekly Social Package807 GB (WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook & SCO Smart TV App)14 GB (WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook & SCO Smart TV App)

 

Monthly Packages

Package NamePrice (Rs)Old VolumeNew Volume
Monthly Premium54910 GB20 GB
Monthly Gold4496 GB12 GB
 

Monthly Social

 

300

7 GB (WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook & SCO Smart TV App)14 GB (WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook & SCO Smart TV App)
Monthly Package3003.5 GB7 GB
Unlimited SMS & WhatsApp5020000 SMS,

300 MB WhatsApp

20000 SMS,

1 GB WhatsApp

SCO has already started awareness messages to warn users about Corona Virus spread through SMS and via SCO Social Media channels to its subscribers.

SCO affirmed its utmost commitment in implementing instructions and precautionary measures outlined by Government of Pakistan to contribute in fighting the spread of Corona Virus disease (COVID-19). SCO has also launched an internal awareness campaign for the safety of its employees, through which the company distributed precautionary items.

Check out? Security Experts Warn that Hacking is on the Rise Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

SCO spares no efforts to achieve its Comprehensive Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility Strategy that closely focuses on supporting the public sector and shouldering public health initiatives. The organization strongly believes that launching and supporting such initiatives help infuse a sense of responsibility into the members of the society and to support those who are in need of help. SCO is proud of its long list of programs and contributions that serve these noble causes.

Press Release

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
>
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker