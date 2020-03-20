SCO Announces Double Volume in all its Data Packages for subscribers of AJ&K and GB during coronavirus outbreak

Special Communications Organization (SCO), the leading telecom operator in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) announced double volume in all its 3G/4G Packages for the subscribers to help stay connected during the Corona Virus pandemic. Starting immediately, all SCOM customers in AJ&K and GB will get double Data on recharging the Daily/ Weekly/ Monthly packages. For further information, subscribers can call SCO helpline 111-726-726 or visit SCO website www.sco.gov.pk.

Super Card Gold Package

Price Old Volume New Volume Validity Rs. 550 5 GB – Facebook 10 GB – Facebook 30 Days 2500 – On-net Minutes 2500 – On-net Minutes 150- off-net Minutes 150- off-net Minutes 2 GB 4 GB 2000 – SMS 2000 – SMS

Daily Package

Package Name Price (Rs) Old Volume New Volume Daily Plus 29 500 MB 1 GB

Weekly Packages

Package Name Price (Rs) Old Volume New Volume Super Weekly Offer 129 1 GB + 1 GB at Night (1 AM to 7 AM) 2 GB + 2 GB at Night (1 AM to 7 AM ) Weekly Social Package 80 7 GB (WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook & SCO Smart TV App) 14 GB (WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook & SCO Smart TV App)

Monthly Packages

Package Name Price (Rs) Old Volume New Volume Monthly Premium 549 10 GB 20 GB Monthly Gold 449 6 GB 12 GB Monthly Social 300 7 GB (WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook & SCO Smart TV App) 14 GB (WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook & SCO Smart TV App) Monthly Package 300 3.5 GB 7 GB Unlimited SMS & WhatsApp 50 20000 SMS, 300 MB WhatsApp 20000 SMS, 1 GB WhatsApp

SCO has already started awareness messages to warn users about Corona Virus spread through SMS and via SCO Social Media channels to its subscribers.

SCO affirmed its utmost commitment in implementing instructions and precautionary measures outlined by Government of Pakistan to contribute in fighting the spread of Corona Virus disease (COVID-19). SCO has also launched an internal awareness campaign for the safety of its employees, through which the company distributed precautionary items.

SCO spares no efforts to achieve its Comprehensive Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility Strategy that closely focuses on supporting the public sector and shouldering public health initiatives. The organization strongly believes that launching and supporting such initiatives help infuse a sense of responsibility into the members of the society and to support those who are in need of help. SCO is proud of its long list of programs and contributions that serve these noble causes.