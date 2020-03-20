SCO Announces Double Volume in all its Data Packages for subscribers of AJ&K and GB during coronavirus outbreak
Special Communications Organization (SCO), the leading telecom operator in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) announced double volume in all its 3G/4G Packages for the subscribers to help stay connected during the Corona Virus pandemic. Starting immediately, all SCOM customers in AJ&K and GB will get double Data on recharging the Daily/ Weekly/ Monthly packages. For further information, subscribers can call SCO helpline 111-726-726 or visit SCO website www.sco.gov.pk.
Super Card Gold Package
|Price
|Old Volume
|New Volume
|Validity
|
Rs. 550
|5 GB – Facebook
|10 GB – Facebook
|
30 Days
|2500 – On-net Minutes
|2500 – On-net Minutes
|150- off-net Minutes
|150- off-net Minutes
|2 GB
|4 GB
|2000 – SMS
|2000 – SMS
Daily Package
|Package Name
|Price (Rs)
|Old Volume
|New Volume
|Daily Plus
|29
|500 MB
|1 GB
Weekly Packages
|Package Name
|Price (Rs)
|Old Volume
|New Volume
|Super Weekly Offer
|129
|1 GB + 1 GB at Night (1 AM to 7 AM)
|2 GB + 2 GB at Night (1 AM to 7 AM )
|Weekly Social Package
|80
|7 GB (WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook & SCO Smart TV App)
|14 GB (WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook & SCO Smart TV App)
Monthly Packages
|Package Name
|Price (Rs)
|Old Volume
|New Volume
|Monthly Premium
|549
|10 GB
|20 GB
|Monthly Gold
|449
|6 GB
|12 GB
|
Monthly Social
|
300
|7 GB (WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook & SCO Smart TV App)
|14 GB (WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook & SCO Smart TV App)
|Monthly Package
|300
|3.5 GB
|7 GB
|Unlimited SMS & WhatsApp
|50
|20000 SMS,
300 MB WhatsApp
|20000 SMS,
1 GB WhatsApp
SCO has already started awareness messages to warn users about Corona Virus spread through SMS and via SCO Social Media channels to its subscribers.
SCO affirmed its utmost commitment in implementing instructions and precautionary measures outlined by Government of Pakistan to contribute in fighting the spread of Corona Virus disease (COVID-19). SCO has also launched an internal awareness campaign for the safety of its employees, through which the company distributed precautionary items.
SCO spares no efforts to achieve its Comprehensive Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility Strategy that closely focuses on supporting the public sector and shouldering public health initiatives. The organization strongly believes that launching and supporting such initiatives help infuse a sense of responsibility into the members of the society and to support those who are in need of help. SCO is proud of its long list of programs and contributions that serve these noble causes.