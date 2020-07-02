SCO Bring SIM Jagao Offer for AJ&K & GB Customers

Special Communications Organization (SCO) has introduced a wide range of initiatives to keep the people residing in AJ&K and GB connected during COVID 19 Pandemic. To support during this challenging time, SCO is bringing an amazing offer “SCO SIM Jagao offer”. This offer is for those customers who have not used their SIMs for the last three months. As an incentive, SCO users will get 10 GB of data with 10,000 SCOM Minutes and 10,000 SMS for 7 days. In addition, two way blocked SIMs are being opened to one way (receiving calls/ SMS) for 15 days.

Previously, SCO has launched a number of relief initiatives since the beginning of COVID-19. The relief given is in the shape of food/ration distribution among the impoverished class, provision of sanitization material, discounted telecom services, and special offers to facilitate work and study from home. Below is a run-down of some of the initiatives taken during COVID 19 pandemic by SCO:-

Data double offer on all 3G/4G packages and Super Card Gold along with Daily Relief Package

on all 3G/4G packages and along with For broadband customers cost reductions on all broadband plans

Special relief has also been extended to the education sector of AJ&K and GB with free of cost Students Package

Ramadan offer was also introduced by offering Double Volume on Mini Super Card and free access to online Islamic sites

Access to Covid-19 helpline 1166 for health emergency and SMS to 6677 facilities for contribution in PM Covid-19 Fund is provided free of cost to the people of AJ&K and GB

Disbursement of Rs 480 million to beneficiaries of AJ&K and GB through PM Ehsaas Kafalat Program is another milestone achieved during the crises by S-Paisa mobile financial service.

As a leading telco in the regions, SCO pledges to continue its efforts with even more initiatives in the future.

